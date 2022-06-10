Now Hiring: Over 75 Available Jobs

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Curious? Enthusiastic about EG? Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. We are committed to your success!
Local Listings:
- In-Home Care for C1/C2 Quadrilplegic: RNs Needed for Many Shifts, Private Setting
- International Motor Service Group: Service Advisor/Writer
- Santander Bank Holdings: Specialist, Claims & Fraud Operations
- Town of East Greenwich: Summer Camp Supervisor, Payroll Accounting Administrator
- Felicia’s Coffee: Barista
- Dig In Dining Group: Host
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Crew Member, Crew Member, Store Manager
- East Greenwich Schools: ESY High School Paraprofessionals, ESY Middle School Paraprofessionals, Anticipated Elementary School Teacher, Per Diem Custodian, Anticipated Science Teacher, Anticipated Reading Coach, School Psychologist
- Taste Buds Kitchen EG: Summer Camp Instructor
- Texas Roadhouse: Server
- Drip Coffee House: Baker
- RI Children’s Dentistry: F/T Dental Assistant
- RI Dental: Front Desk Receptionist
- Beacon Dental Health: Dental Assistant
- South County Hospital: Scribe
- Picture This Wedding: Wedding Videographer
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member, Restaurant Team Member
- Brown Surgical Associates: Front Desk Clerk
- Oasis Marinas: Boatyard Associate, Forklift Operator
- HarborOne Bank: Relationship Banker
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Middle School English Teacher, Boys Varsity Soccer Assistant Coach
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Client Service Representative, Veterinary Criticalist, Anesthesia Veterinary Technician
- LAZ Parking: Lot Attendant
- Community Living of RI: Direct Support Professional
- Paul Masse Chevrolet: P/T Parts Counter Associate
- Dr. Day Care: Toddler Teacher
- Sweet Peas Village: Summer Camp Teachers
- Anchor Point Early Learning Academy: Assistant Preschool Teacher
- Color Concepts, Inc.: Commercial Painter
- Single Source Disaster Recovery Specialists: Interior Painter
- Route 2 Mitsubishi: Certified Mitsubishi Technician
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc.: Laundry Worker
- The Trap/SafeHouse: Busser
- The Nook Coffee House: Coffee Barista
- La Masseria Restaurant: Server
- T’s Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
- Sprigs Flowers: Floral Designer
- Insperiors: Junior Interior Designer
- Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Les Mills Group Fitness Instructor
- Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Small/Exotic Animal Practice Vet Technician Assistant
- The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge: Server/Bartender/Host
- Revive Aesthetics + Wellness: Guest Service Specialist
- Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess
- Potowomut Golf Club: Assistant Front of House Staff, Chef Assistant, Locker Room Attendant
- Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Dishwasher
- Providence Oyster Bar II: Bus/Barback, Oyster Shucker
- Tavern in the Square EG: Dishwasher
- Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: Doorman
- Creative A: Large Format Printing & Vinyl Cutter Operation, Picture Framer, Signage Installer
- The Laser Lounge: Laser Hair Removal Technician
- Blueprint 5 Men’s Apparel: Luxury Retail Associate Part Time
- The Patio on Main: Bartender
- St. Elizabeth Community: Cafe Attendant, Culinary Aide
- CVS: Pharmacy Technician
- Edward Jones: Branch Office Administrator
- Mae Gao DMD MS LLC: Dental Assistant
- EaglePicher Technologies: Quality Coordinator
- Meridian Printing: General Help
- StretchLab East Greenwich: Front Desk Sales Associate
- Club Pilates: Membership Sales Specialist
0 Comments