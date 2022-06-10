Now Hiring: Over 75 Available Jobs

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings: 

  1. EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Curious? Enthusiastic about EG? Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. We are committed to your success!

Local Listings: 

  1. In-Home Care for C1/C2 Quadrilplegic: RNs Needed for Many Shifts, Private Setting
  2. International Motor Service Group: Service Advisor/Writer
  3. Santander Bank Holdings: Specialist, Claims & Fraud Operations
  4. Town of East Greenwich: Summer Camp Supervisor, Payroll Accounting Administrator
  5. Felicia’s Coffee: Barista
  6. Dig In Dining Group: Host
  7. Dunkin’ Donuts: Crew Member, Crew Member, Store Manager
  8. East Greenwich Schools: ESY High School Paraprofessionals, ESY Middle School Paraprofessionals, Anticipated Elementary School Teacher, Per Diem Custodian, Anticipated Science Teacher, Anticipated Reading Coach, School Psychologist
  9. Taste Buds Kitchen EG: Summer Camp Instructor
  10. Texas Roadhouse: Server
  11. Drip Coffee House: Baker
  12. RI Children’s Dentistry: F/T Dental Assistant
  13. RI Dental: Front Desk Receptionist
  14. Beacon Dental Health: Dental Assistant
  15. South County Hospital: Scribe
  16. Picture This Wedding: Wedding Videographer
  17. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member, Restaurant Team Member
  18. Brown Surgical Associates: Front Desk Clerk
  19. Oasis Marinas: Boatyard Associate, Forklift Operator
  20. HarborOne Bank: Relationship Banker
  21. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Middle School English Teacher, Boys Varsity Soccer Assistant Coach
  22. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Client Service Representative, Veterinary Criticalist, Anesthesia Veterinary Technician
  23. LAZ Parking: Lot Attendant
  24. Community Living of RI: Direct Support Professional
  25. Paul Masse Chevrolet: P/T Parts Counter Associate
  26. Dr. Day Care: Toddler Teacher
  27. Sweet Peas Village: Summer Camp Teachers
  28. Anchor Point Early Learning Academy: Assistant Preschool Teacher
  29. Color Concepts, Inc.: Commercial Painter
  30. Single Source Disaster Recovery Specialists: Interior Painter
  31. Route 2 Mitsubishi: Certified Mitsubishi Technician
  32. Healthcare Services Group, Inc.: Laundry Worker
  33. The Trap/SafeHouse: Busser
  34. The Nook Coffee House: Coffee Barista
  35. La Masseria Restaurant: Server
  36. T’s Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
  37. Sprigs Flowers: Floral Designer
  38. Insperiors: Junior Interior Designer
  39. Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Les Mills Group Fitness Instructor
  40. Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Small/Exotic Animal Practice Vet Technician Assistant
  41. The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge: Server/Bartender/Host
  42. Revive Aesthetics + Wellness: Guest Service Specialist
  43. Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess
  44. Potowomut Golf Club: Assistant Front of House Staff, Chef Assistant, Locker Room Attendant
  45. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Dishwasher
  46. Providence Oyster Bar II: Bus/Barback, Oyster Shucker
  47. Tavern in the Square EG: Dishwasher
  48. Main Street Coffee & Toscana Lounge: Doorman
  49. Creative A: Large Format Printing & Vinyl Cutter Operation, Picture Framer, Signage Installer
  50. The Laser Lounge: Laser Hair Removal Technician
  51. Blueprint 5 Men’s Apparel: Luxury Retail Associate Part Time
  52. The Patio on Main: Bartender
  53. St. Elizabeth Community: Cafe Attendant, Culinary Aide
  54. CVS: Pharmacy Technician
  55. Edward Jones: Branch Office Administrator
  56. Mae Gao DMD MS LLC: Dental Assistant
  57. EaglePicher Technologies: Quality Coordinator
  58. Meridian Printing: General Help
  59. StretchLab East Greenwich: Front Desk Sales Associate
  60. Club Pilates: Membership Sales Specialist

