Now Hiring in EG: High School Principal and Head Chef

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last week. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
Local Listings:
- Finn’s Harborside: Bartender, Server, Busser/Food Runner
- EG School District: Floater Custodian, High School Principal, French Teacher, Cole Middle School Science Teacher
- Go Play: Customer Service, Kid Play Attendant, Team Member
- Paper Crown Preschool: Teacher Assistant
- EG Private School: Deli Prep, Cook, Dishwasher, Salad Bar Prep
- Automotive Repair: Oil Change Technician
- Imperial Building Maintenance: Cleaning Specialist
- Shimmer Salon & Day Spa: Stylists, Salon Assistants
- University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Oral Surgery Receptionist
- T’s Restaurant Group: Host
- Dunkin’: Barista, District Leader
- Doyle Sails: Sailmaker
- EG Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
- The Patio on Main: Bartender
- Tavern on the Square EG: Host/Hostess
- ShotVet: Veterinary Assistant
- European Wax Center: Assistant Manager, Commission-Based Sales Assoc.
- EG Dental Associates: Dental Assistant
- The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Waiter/Waitress
- AP Derm: Medical Assistant
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Invoicing Associate
- Kinderdance: Movement Teacher
- Flood Auto Group: Collision Estimator
- Sodexo: Stock Worker & Receiver
- Rooster Men’s Grooming: Barber in Training/Apprentice
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
- Wendys: Crew Member
- The Franklin Construction Group: Rooter Technician
- HealthTrax Fitness & Wellness: Les Mill Fitness Instructor
- LAZ Parking: Lot Attendant
- Local Allstate Agency: New Business Coordinator
- Cortex: RN
- Life Stance Health: Child Psychologist
- Clean Harbors: Class B Driver
- Diversified Protection: Armed Security Officer
- Sysco: Outside Sales Representative
- Alphabet Soup: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
- EaglePicher: Chemical Process Development Technician
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant
0 Comments