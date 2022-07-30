Now Hiring in EG: High School Principal and Head Chef

  1. East Greenwich High School: Principal
  2. The County Seat Restaurant and Lounge: Head Chef

  1. Finn’s Harborside: Bartender, Server, Busser/Food Runner
  2. EG School District: Floater Custodian, High School Principal, French Teacher, Cole Middle School Science Teacher
  3. Go Play: Customer Service, Kid Play Attendant, Team Member
  4. Paper Crown Preschool: Teacher Assistant
  5. EG Private School: Deli Prep, Cook, Dishwasher, Salad Bar Prep
  6. Automotive Repair: Oil Change Technician
  7. Imperial Building Maintenance: Cleaning Specialist
  8. Shimmer Salon & Day Spa: Stylists, Salon Assistants
  9. University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Oral Surgery Receptionist
  10. T’s Restaurant Group: Host
  11. Dunkin’: Barista, District Leader
  12. Doyle Sails: Sailmaker
  13. EG Restaurant Group: Dishwasher
  14. The Patio on Main: Bartender
  15. Tavern on the Square EG: Host/Hostess
  16. ShotVet: Veterinary Assistant
  17. European Wax Center: Assistant Manager, Commission-Based Sales Assoc.
  18. EG Dental Associates: Dental Assistant
  19. The Seasons EG: Assisted Living Waiter/Waitress
  20. AP Derm: Medical Assistant
  21. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Invoicing Associate
  22. Kinderdance: Movement Teacher
  23. Flood Auto Group: Collision Estimator
  24. Sodexo: Stock Worker & Receiver
  25. Rooster Men’s Grooming: Barber in Training/Apprentice
  26. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
  27. Wendys: Crew Member
  28. The Franklin Construction Group: Rooter Technician
  29. HealthTrax Fitness & Wellness: Les Mill Fitness Instructor
  30. LAZ Parking: Lot Attendant
  31. Local Allstate Agency: New Business Coordinator
  32. Cortex: RN
  33. Life Stance Health: Child Psychologist
  34. Clean Harbors: Class B Driver
  35. Diversified Protection: Armed Security Officer
  36. Sysco: Outside Sales Representative
  37. Alphabet Soup: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
  38. EaglePicher: Chemical Process Development Technician
  39. Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant

