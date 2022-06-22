Now Hiring in EG: 25 New Opportunities

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last week. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings:
- EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some on weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. As an independent member supported by our small team, we are committed to your success!
- Landscape Laborer with experience using all commercial landscaping equipment (overtime available).
- Overnight/Early Morning, part time restaurant cleaner needed.
- General Contractor Laborers needed, will train the right individuals.
Local Listings:
- Futsal and Street Soccer: Soccer Skills Coach
- Rooster Men’s Grooming: Stylist/Barber
- Our Lady of Mercy School: Extended Day Position, Academic Support Coordinator, Middle School Theology Teacher
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
- Potowomut Golf Club: Assistant Front of House Staff, Bartender/Outside Bar/Beverage Cart
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace/Le’s Isles Rose: Floral Designers/Floral Processors
- East Greenwich Schools: Special Education Department Chair, Anticipated 1 Year Only Spanish Teacher at EGHS, Anticipated Grade 1 Long Term Substitute Teacher, Director of Student Services, Reading Specialist, Anticipated 1 Year Only Grade 4 Teacher
- Orangetheory Fitness: Sales Associate
- The Seasons EG Assisted Living: Waiter/Waitress
- Texas Roadhouse: Dishwasher, Prep Cook
- European Wax Center: Sales Associate (Commission)
- The Greysmith Companies: Bookkeeper
- New England Institute of Technology: Esports Coordinator/Coach
- Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
- Creative A: Interior Design Assistant, Assistant Operations Manager, Assembler/Production
- Peace of Mind Nannies: Afterschool Nanny for 3 Children
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Crew Member
- Healthrax Health & Fitness: Les Mills Fitness Instructor
- Dr. Day Care: Teacher Assistants (P/T), Toddler Teacher
- JP Morgan Chase Bank: Relationship Banker
- Dig In Dining Restaurant Group: Craft Cocktail Bartender
- University Family Medicine: Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant
- South County Hospital: Medical Assistant
- Safe Harbor Marinas: Dockhand
- Brown Dermatology: Medical Secretary
