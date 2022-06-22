Now Hiring in EG: 25 New Opportunities

by | Jun 22, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last week. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings: 

  1. EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some on weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. As an independent member supported by our small team, we are committed to your success!
  2. Landscape Laborer with experience using all commercial landscaping equipment (overtime available).
  3. Overnight/Early Morning, part time restaurant cleaner needed.
  4. General Contractor Laborers needed, will train the right individuals.

Local Listings: 

  1. Futsal and Street Soccer: Soccer Skills Coach
  2. Rooster Men’s Grooming: Stylist/Barber
  3. Our Lady of Mercy School: Extended Day Position, Academic Support Coordinator, Middle School Theology Teacher
  4. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
  5. Potowomut Golf Club: Assistant Front of House Staff, Bartender/Outside Bar/Beverage Cart
  6. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace/Le’s Isles Rose: Floral Designers/Floral Processors
  7. East Greenwich Schools: Special Education Department Chair, Anticipated 1 Year Only Spanish Teacher at EGHS, Anticipated Grade 1 Long Term Substitute Teacher, Director of Student Services, Reading Specialist, Anticipated 1 Year Only Grade 4 Teacher
  8. Orangetheory Fitness: Sales Associate
  9. The Seasons EG Assisted Living: Waiter/Waitress
  10. Texas Roadhouse: Dishwasher, Prep Cook
  11. European Wax Center: Sales Associate (Commission)
  12. The Greysmith Companies: Bookkeeper
  13. New England Institute of Technology: Esports Coordinator/Coach
  14. Massage Envy: Membership Sales Representative
  15. Creative A: Interior Design Assistant, Assistant Operations Manager, Assembler/Production
  16. Peace of Mind Nannies: Afterschool Nanny for 3 Children
  17. Dunkin’ Donuts: Crew Member
  18. Healthrax Health & Fitness: Les Mills Fitness Instructor
  19. Dr. Day Care: Teacher Assistants (P/T), Toddler Teacher
  20. JP Morgan Chase Bank: Relationship Banker
  21. Dig In Dining Restaurant Group: Craft Cocktail Bartender
  22. University Family Medicine: Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant
  23. South County Hospital: Medical Assistant
  24. Safe Harbor Marinas: Dockhand
  25. Brown Dermatology: Medical Secretary

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 