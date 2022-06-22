Now Hiring in EG: 25 New Opportunities

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last week. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings:

EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some on weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. As an independent member supported by our small team, we are committed to your success! Landscape Laborer with experience using all commercial landscaping equipment (overtime available). Overnight/Early Morning, part time restaurant cleaner needed. General Contractor Laborers needed, will train the right individuals.

Local Listings: