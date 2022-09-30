Now Hiring: 30 New Opportunities

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last week. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview.
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings.
Featured Listings:
- EG News: East Greenwich Schools Reporter
- The Waysider Grille: Waitstaff/Host/Hostess
Local Listings:
- Silk Title Co.: Receptionist
- Apple Cinemas: Movie Theater Manager
- National Refrigeration: Office Administrator
- The County Seat Restaurant and Lounge: Server/Bartender/Barback
- Finn’s Harborside: Server
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker
- Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: F/T Receptionist
- Providence Oyster Bar II: Server
- Ocean State Job Lot: P/T Customer Service Associate
- First Class Valet: Driver/Valet Attendant
- Safehouse Modern Eatery/The Martucci Group: Parking Attendant
- Restaurant Depot: Multiple Positions
- Pratt Family Dentistry: Sterilization Assistant
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Substitute Teacher
- East Greenwich School Department: Paraprofessional Substitutes
- Texas Roadhouse: Host
- Citizens Bank: Teller
- Scouting Heroes: College Basketball Data Scout
- Piezoni’s: Pizza Delivery Driver
- Ocean State Transit: School Bus Monitor
- LAZ Parking: Lot Attendant
- Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant
- Orangetheory Fitness: Sales Associate
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Activities Assistant
- Alex and Ani: Warehouse Associate
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Invoicing Associate
- Obsidian Financial Services: Mortgage Loan Officer
- Santander Holdings USA: Relationship Banker
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
- LifeStance Health: Child Psychologist
