Now Hiring: 30 New Opportunities

by | Sep 30, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last week. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview.

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings.

Featured Listings: 

  1. EG News: East Greenwich Schools Reporter
  2. The Waysider Grille: Waitstaff/Host/Hostess

Local Listings: 

  1. Silk Title Co.: Receptionist
  2. Apple Cinemas: Movie Theater Manager
  3. National Refrigeration: Office Administrator
  4. The County Seat Restaurant and Lounge: Server/Bartender/Barback
  5. Finn’s Harborside: Server
  6. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker
  7. Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: F/T Receptionist
  8. Providence Oyster Bar II: Server
  9. Ocean State Job Lot: P/T Customer Service Associate
  10. First Class Valet: Driver/Valet Attendant
  11. Safehouse Modern Eatery/The Martucci Group: Parking Attendant
  12. Restaurant Depot: Multiple Positions
  13. Pratt Family Dentistry: Sterilization Assistant
  14. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Substitute Teacher
  15. East Greenwich School Department: Paraprofessional Substitutes
  16. Texas Roadhouse: Host
  17. Citizens Bank: Teller
  18. Scouting Heroes: College Basketball Data Scout
  19. Piezoni’s: Pizza Delivery Driver
  20. Ocean State Transit: School Bus Monitor
  21. LAZ Parking: Lot Attendant
  22. Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant
  23. Orangetheory Fitness: Sales Associate
  24. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Activities Assistant
  25. Alex and Ani: Warehouse Associate
  26. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Invoicing Associate
  27. Obsidian Financial Services: Mortgage Loan Officer
  28. Santander Holdings USA: Relationship Banker
  29. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher
  30. LifeStance Health: Child Psychologist

