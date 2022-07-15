Now Hiring in EG: Dental Assistants & Dishwashers in High Demand

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last week. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings: 

  1. EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some on weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. As an independent member supported by our small team, we are committed to your success!

Local Listings: 

  1. Life Maid Simple: Daytime House Cleaner, Evening Office Cleaner
  2. Felicia’s Coffee: Baker
  3. Finn’s Harborside: Bartender
  4. East Greenwich Schools: Frenchtown Elementary/Anticipated Paraprofessional
  5. Basler Chiropractic: Chiropractic Assistant
  6. Greenwich Bay Chiropractic: Front Desk Receptionist
  7. Texas Roadhouse: Server, Dishwasher, Busser
  8. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
  9. Performance Physical Therapy: Exercise Specialist
  10. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Concierge/Customer Service Receptionist
  11. Beacon Dental Health: Dental Assistant
  12. Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry: Dental Assistant, Patient Care Coordinator
  13. East Greenwich Family Dental: Dental Assistant
  14. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Client Service Representative
  15. European Wax Center: Sales Associate (Commission-based)
  16. Stretchlab East Greenwich: Yoga Instructor
  17. Dr. Day Care: Teacher Assistants
  18. Potowomut Golf Club: Chef Assistant, Dishwasher
  19. Providence Oyster Bar II: Bartender
  20. East Side Enterprises: Cashier
  21. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Dishwasher, Hourly Manager
  22. Saint Elizabeth Community: Scheduler
  23. RI Medical Imaging: Medical Secretary (P/T)
  24. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
  25. Alex and Ani: Inventory Planner
  26. Care New England: Medical Assistant

