Now Hiring in EG: Psychologists to Shuckers

Whether you're looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we've rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days.
Featured Listings:
- EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Curious? Enthusiastic about EG? Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. We are committed to your success!
Local Listings:
- Wild Harvest Bakery & Cafe: Cashier
- West Bay Laundromat: Attendants Needed, Stop In To Apply
- Drip Coffee House: Baker
- Sprigs Flowers: Floral Designer
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Crew Member, Crew Member
- Main Street Coffee: Doorman
- East Greenwich Schools: ESY High School Paraprofessionals, ESY Elementary Paraprofessionals, Elementary School Teacher, Science Teacher, Adapted Unified Arts Teacher, All Grades Adapted Physical Education Teacher, Paraprofessional/Long Term Substitute, Non-Public Textbook Coordinator, Summer 2022, Per Diem Custodian, School Psychologist
- Town of East Greenwich: Payroll Accounting Administrator, Summer Camp Supervisor
- Insperiors: Junior Interior Designer
- Acquisition Logistics Engineering: Technical Writer
- Potowomut Golf Club: Chef Assistant
- Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Dishwasher
- Providence Oyster Bar II: Bus/Barback, Oyster Shucker
- Starbucks: Barista
- Finn’s Harborside/EG Restaurant Group: Wait Staff/Server, Host/Hostess, Busser/Food Runner
- Waterford Laundromat: Laundry Attendant
- RI Dental: Front Desk Receptionist
- The Martucci Group/The Trap/Safehouse: Busser
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Receptionist
- Panera Bread: Team Members
- Taste Buds Kitchen: Summer Camp Instructor
- Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Veterinary Receptionist (Small Animal/Exotic Practice), Vet Tech Assistant
- Gregg’s Restaurants and Taverns: Bookkeeper
- Blueprint 5 Men’s Apparel: Men’s Luxury Retail Assoc. P/T
- The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge: Server/Bartender/Host
- Dig In Dining Group: Host
- Beacon Dental Health: Dental Assistant
- Creative A: Large Format Printing & Vinyl Cutter Operation
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
- Revive Aesthetics + Wellness: Guest Services Specialist
- The Laser Lounge: Laser Hair Removal Technician
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Cafe Attendant
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
- Meridian Printing: General Help
- Creative A: Picture Framer, Artisan/Craftsman
- Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
- Eagle Picher Technologies: Quality Coordinator
- Tavern in the Square: Server
- Our Lady of Mercy School: Middle School Math Teacher
- Edward Jones: Branch Office Administrator
- McCarthy Law: Paralegal
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Boys Varsity Assistant Coach
- La Masseria: Server
- Oasis Marinas: Dockhand
