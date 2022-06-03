Now Hiring in EG: Psychologists to Shuckers

by | Jun 3, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings: 

  1. EG News: Sales & Community Specialist Curious? Enthusiastic about EG? Love helping local organizations succeed? With just 15 hours/week – some weekdays, the rest is up to you – you can be our Sales & Community Specialist. We are committed to your success!

Local Listings: 

  1. Wild Harvest Bakery & Cafe: Cashier
  2. West Bay Laundromat: Attendants Needed, Stop In To Apply
  3. Drip Coffee House: Baker
  4. Sprigs Flowers: Floral Designer
  5. Dunkin’ Donuts: Crew Member, Crew Member
  6. Main Street Coffee: Doorman
  7. East Greenwich Schools: ESY High School Paraprofessionals, ESY Elementary Paraprofessionals, Elementary School Teacher, Science Teacher, Adapted Unified Arts Teacher, All Grades Adapted Physical Education Teacher, Paraprofessional/Long Term Substitute, Non-Public Textbook Coordinator, Summer 2022, Per Diem Custodian, School Psychologist
  8. Town of East Greenwich: Payroll Accounting Administrator, Summer Camp Supervisor
  9. Insperiors: Junior Interior Designer
  10. Acquisition Logistics Engineering: Technical Writer
  11. Potowomut Golf Club: Chef Assistant
  12. Water Street Kitchen & Bar: Dishwasher
  13. Providence Oyster Bar II: Bus/Barback, Oyster Shucker
  14. Starbucks: Barista
  15. Finn’s Harborside/EG Restaurant Group: Wait Staff/Server, Host/Hostess, Busser/Food Runner
  16. Waterford Laundromat: Laundry Attendant
  17. RI Dental: Front Desk Receptionist
  18. The Martucci Group/The Trap/Safehouse: Busser
  19. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Receptionist
  20. Panera Bread: Team Members
  21. Taste Buds Kitchen: Summer Camp Instructor
  22. Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center: Veterinary Receptionist (Small Animal/Exotic Practice), Vet Tech Assistant
  23. Gregg’s Restaurants and Taverns: Bookkeeper
  24. Blueprint 5 Men’s Apparel: Men’s Luxury Retail Assoc. P/T
  25. The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge: Server/Bartender/Host
  26. Dig In Dining Group: Host
  27. Beacon Dental Health: Dental Assistant
  28. Creative A: Large Format Printing & Vinyl Cutter Operation
  29. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
  30. Revive Aesthetics + Wellness: Guest Services Specialist
  31. The Laser Lounge: Laser Hair Removal Technician
  32. Saint Elizabeth Community: Cafe Attendant
  33. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
  34. Meridian Printing: General Help
  35. Creative A: Picture Framer, Artisan/Craftsman
  36. Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
  37. Eagle Picher Technologies: Quality Coordinator
  38. Tavern in the Square: Server
  39. Our Lady of Mercy School: Middle School Math Teacher
  40. Edward Jones: Branch Office Administrator
  41. McCarthy Law: Paralegal
  42. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Boys Varsity Assistant Coach
  43. La Masseria: Server
  44. Oasis Marinas: Dockhand

