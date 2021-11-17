Now Hiring in EG: Professional Dancers & Engineering Fellow

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listings
- Landscaper: Fall Leaf Cleanup Help Needed, Unlimited Overtime!
- Go Skate: Skateboard Instructor Needed!
- Fred Astaire Dance Studios: Professional Dance Instructor
- RTX: High Fidelity Modeling and Simulation Engineering Fellow
In EG & other local opportunities within a 5-mile radius
- Cabinet Shop: Assembler
- Dave’s Marketplace: Deli, Bakery, Pizza Staff
- Creative A: Production Assistant, Procurement Specialist, Frame Production Manager, Custom Framing Specialist,
- Starbucks: Barista
- East Greenwich Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
- Arlington RV Supercenter: Service Advisor
- The Seasons: Housekeeper, Building Maintenance
- Modern Dog Training: Administrative Assistant
- University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
- AuPair Care: Area Director
- Aramark: Food Service Worker
- Wickford Dental Associates: Dental Assistant
- Mayfair Management LLC: Executive Assistant to Owner
- Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center: Veterinary Technician
- East Greenwich High School: JV Girl’s Basketball Coach
- New England Premier Healthcare: Medical Scribe
- Absolute Fitness: General Manager
- Guice Offshore: Manager – Offshore Wind
- Diversified Protection Corporation: Armed Security Officer
- RTX: High Fidelity Modeling and Simulation Engineering Fellow
- Fred Astaire Dance Studios: Professional Dancer
- ServPro: Restoration Crew Chief
- UNAPEN: Junior Developer
- The Light Foundation: Event Manager
- NEPDV: Operations Manager
- Colbea East Side Enterprises: Cashier
- Pelletier, Marshall & Clark: Real Estate Paralegal
- Flood Auto Group: Automotive Service Department Receptionist
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant
- Spurwink: Direct Support Professional
- Line Chef: Potowomut Golf Club
- Dunkin’: Store Manager
- Orange Theory Fitness: Sales Ambassador
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Kitchen Prep/Dishwasher
0 Comments