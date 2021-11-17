Now Hiring in EG: Professional Dancers & Engineering Fellow

by | Nov 17, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listings

  1. Landscaper: Fall Leaf Cleanup Help Needed, Unlimited Overtime!
  2. Go Skate: Skateboard Instructor Needed!
  3. Fred Astaire Dance Studios: Professional Dance Instructor
  4. RTX: High Fidelity Modeling and Simulation Engineering Fellow

In EG & other local opportunities within a 5-mile radius

  1. Cabinet Shop: Assembler 
  2. Dave’s Marketplace: Deli, Bakery, Pizza Staff
  3. Creative A: Production Assistant, Procurement Specialist, Frame Production Manager, Custom Framing Specialist, 
  4. Starbucks: Barista
  5. East Greenwich Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
  6. Arlington RV Supercenter: Service Advisor
  7. The Seasons: Housekeeper, Building Maintenance
  8. Modern Dog Training: Administrative Assistant
  9. University Orthopedics: Front Desk Receptionist
  10. AuPair Care: Area Director
  11. Aramark: Food Service Worker
  12. Wickford Dental Associates: Dental Assistant
  13. Mayfair Management LLC: Executive Assistant to Owner
  14. Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center: Veterinary Technician
  15. East Greenwich High School: JV Girl’s Basketball Coach
  16. New England Premier Healthcare: Medical Scribe
  17. Absolute Fitness: General Manager
  18. Guice Offshore: Manager – Offshore Wind
  19. Diversified Protection Corporation: Armed Security Officer
  20. RTX: High Fidelity Modeling and Simulation Engineering Fellow
  21. Fred Astaire Dance Studios: Professional Dancer
  22. ServPro: Restoration Crew Chief
  23. UNAPEN: Junior Developer
  24. The Light Foundation: Event Manager
  25. NEPDV: Operations Manager
  26. Colbea East Side Enterprises: Cashier
  27. Pelletier, Marshall & Clark: Real Estate Paralegal
  28. Flood Auto Group: Automotive Service Department Receptionist
  29. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Crew Member
  30. Saint Elizabeth Community: Activities Assistant
  31. Spurwink: Direct Support Professional
  32. Line Chef: Potowomut Golf Club
  33. Dunkin’: Store Manager
  34. Orange Theory Fitness: Sales Ambassador
  35. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Kitchen Prep/Dishwasher

