Now Hiring in EG: Over 75 New Career Opportunities

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listing:
Crestar Picture Framing: Picture frame assembly. Flexible hours (Monday thru Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM). Experience helpful, but will train the right person. Call or e-mail Jason, (401) 301-1516.
In EG:
- Meritage Restaurant: Food Bussers, Runners, Hostess
- East Greenwich School Department: Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional, Preschool Child Outreach Assistant, Cole Middle School/Drama Club Advisor, Per Diem Paraprofessionals Substitute, Long Term Substitute Math Teacher
- East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
- East Greenwich School District/Aramark: Food Service Worker
- Non-Union, Drywall Contractor: F/T Construction Laborer
- T’s Restaurant: Host
- The Martucci Group: Hostess/Food Runner/Busser
- Atria Harborhill: Waitstaff/Server
- Jiggers Diner: Experienced Breakfast Grill Cook
- Chipotle: Crew Member/Cashier
- Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Member
- Texas Roadhouse: Server
- Regency Cigar Emporium: Bartender and Server
- Town of East Greenwich: P/T Program Assistant
- Ocean State Nanny Agency: P/T Nanny
- Name Withheld: Stylist and Salon Assistants
- East Greenwich Restaurant Group/Finn’s: Host/Hostess, Server
- Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista, Baker
- New England Institute of Technology: Barista
- EGP, Inc.: Medical Receptionist
- Truck Driver, CDL-A
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- Planted: Juice Barista
- Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
- La Masseria: Server
- Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant, Infant/Toddler Teacher
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Server/Barback/Bartender
- The University Club: Wait Staff & Bar Staff
- Name Withheld: Dining Room Server
- Name Withheld: Bartender/Server
- Tavern on Main: Food Server
- Name Withheld: Dishwasher
- Name Withheld: Line Cook
- Name Withheld: Cashier/Hostess
- Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
- The Martucci Group/Safehouse & The Trap: AM and PM Hosts
- Waterford Laundromat: Laundromat Attendant
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Receptionist, Long Term Care, Activities Assistant
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
- The Seasons Assisted Living Home: Waiter/Waitress
- Sunshine Child Development Center: Child Care Worker
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- May Gao DMD MS LLC: Receptionist/Office Assistant
- Breiding Chiropractic: Office Assistant
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Vet Tech Assistant for Specialist Departments, Vet Tech Assistant, Veterinary Medical Records
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Substitute Teacher
- Potowomut Golf Club: Banquet Server
- Holistic Health Rhode Island: P/T Office Staff
- Greenwich Podiatry Group: Front Desk Office Assistant/Receptionist
- Elite Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
Outside EG:
- Iron Works: Dishwasher
- Target: Several Openings
- Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Servers, A La Carte Server
- Applebee’s: Server
- The Gamm Theatre: Ticket Checker/Vaccination Status Checker
- North Kingstown School Department: Teacher Assistant
- UPS: Order Picker, Factory Worker
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Assistant Infant Teacher
- Starbucks: Barista
- Studio Photographer: Lifetouch
- Camp Bow Wow, Warwick: Doggie Day Care Attendant
- Hilton Garden Inn: Laundry Attendant
- Dunkin’: Barista
- Smart Tan Salons: Tanning Salon Customer Service
- BOL: Cafe Worker
- Cafe Tempo: Barista/Cashier
- Trader Joe’s: Crew
- Boys and Girls Club: Before and After Care Childcare Leader
- Aquilante’s Bistro & Tavern: Wait Staff/Server
- The Edge Fitness Clubs: Childcare Provider
- The Academy for Little Children: Teaching Assistant
- Ruff Ryders Dog Day Camp: P/T Dog Day Care Attendant
- Tamarisk Assisted Living :Resident Dietary Staff
- Specialized Orthopedic Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
- Shake it up Nutrition!: Shake Maker
- Newport Creamery: Carryout Server
0 Comments