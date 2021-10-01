Now Hiring in EG: Over 75 New Career Opportunities

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

Featured Listing: 

Crestar Picture Framing: Picture frame assembly. Flexible hours (Monday thru Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM). Experience helpful, but will train the right person. Call or e-mail Jason, (401) 301-1516.

In EG: 

  1. Meritage Restaurant: Food Bussers, Runners, Hostess
  2. East Greenwich School Department: Long Term Substitute Paraprofessional, Preschool Child Outreach Assistant, Cole Middle School/Drama Club Advisor, Per Diem Paraprofessionals Substitute, Long Term Substitute Math Teacher
  3. East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
  4. East Greenwich School District/Aramark: Food Service Worker
  5. Non-Union, Drywall Contractor: F/T Construction Laborer
  6. T’s Restaurant: Host
  7. The Martucci Group: Hostess/Food Runner/Busser
  8. Atria Harborhill: Waitstaff/Server
  9. Jiggers Diner: Experienced Breakfast Grill Cook
  10. Chipotle: Crew Member/Cashier
  11. Panera Bread: Restaurant Team Member
  12. Texas Roadhouse: Server
  13. Regency Cigar Emporium: Bartender and Server
  14. Town of East Greenwich: P/T Program Assistant
  15. Ocean State Nanny Agency: P/T Nanny
  16. Name Withheld: Stylist and Salon Assistants
  17. East Greenwich Restaurant Group/Finn’s: Host/Hostess, Server
  18. Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista, Baker
  19. New England Institute of Technology: Barista
  20. EGP, Inc.: Medical Receptionist
  21. Truck Driver, CDL-A
  22. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  23. Planted: Juice Barista
  24. Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
  25. La Masseria: Server
  26. Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant, Infant/Toddler Teacher
  27. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Server/Barback/Bartender
  28. The University Club: Wait Staff & Bar Staff
  29. Name Withheld: Dining Room Server
  30. Name Withheld: Bartender/Server
  31. Tavern on Main: Food Server
  32. Name Withheld: Dishwasher
  33. Name Withheld: Line Cook
  34. Name Withheld: Cashier/Hostess
  35. Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
  36. The Martucci Group/Safehouse & The Trap: AM and PM Hosts
  37. Waterford Laundromat: Laundromat Attendant
  38. Saint Elizabeth Community: Receptionist, Long Term Care, Activities Assistant
  39. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
  40. The Seasons Assisted Living Home: Waiter/Waitress
  41. Sunshine Child Development Center: Child Care Worker
  42. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  43. May Gao DMD MS LLC: Receptionist/Office Assistant
  44. Breiding Chiropractic: Office Assistant
  45. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Vet Tech Assistant for Specialist Departments, Vet Tech Assistant, Veterinary Medical Records
  46. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Substitute Teacher
  47. Potowomut Golf Club: Banquet Server
  48. Holistic Health Rhode Island: P/T Office Staff
  49. Greenwich Podiatry Group: Front Desk Office Assistant/Receptionist
  50. Elite Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
  51. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide

 

Outside EG:

  1. Iron Works: Dishwasher
  2. Target: Several Openings
  3. Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Servers, A La Carte Server
  4. Applebee’s: Server
  5. The Gamm Theatre: Ticket Checker/Vaccination Status Checker
  6. North Kingstown School Department: Teacher Assistant
  7. UPS: Order Picker, Factory Worker
  8. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Assistant Infant Teacher
  9. Starbucks: Barista
  10. Studio Photographer: Lifetouch
  11. Camp Bow Wow, Warwick: Doggie Day Care Attendant
  12. Hilton Garden Inn: Laundry Attendant
  13. Dunkin’: Barista
  14. Smart Tan Salons: Tanning Salon Customer Service
  15. BOL: Cafe Worker
  16. Cafe Tempo: Barista/Cashier
  17. Trader Joe’s: Crew
  18. Boys and Girls Club: Before and After Care Childcare Leader
  19. Aquilante’s Bistro & Tavern: Wait Staff/Server
  20. The Edge Fitness Clubs: Childcare Provider
  21. The Academy for Little Children: Teaching Assistant
  22. Ruff Ryders Dog Day Camp: P/T Dog Day Care Attendant
  23. Tamarisk Assisted Living :Resident Dietary Staff
  24. Specialized Orthopedic Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
  25. Shake it up Nutrition!: Shake Maker
  26. Newport Creamery: Carryout Server

