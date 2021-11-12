Now Hiring in EG: Over 65 Available Local Positions

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
In EG & other local opportunities within a 5-mile radius:
- Starbucks: Barista/Cashier, Crew Member
- Aramark/EG School District: Food Service Worker
- Flood Auto Group: Automotive Service Department Receptionist
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Server/Bar back/Bartender
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Technician Assistant for Special Departments, Veterinary Surgery Liaison, Experienced Veterinary Receptionist,
- EG Schools: Per Diem Substitute Teachers, Drama Club Advisor (Cole Middle School), Per DIem Substitute Paraprofessionals, Boys and GIrls Indoor Track and DIstance Field Coach (EGHS), Long Term Substitute Math Teacher, Per Diem Substitute Registered Nurses, 1:1 Paraprofessional (Cole Middle School), Per Diem School Nurses, Head Boys’ Lacrosse Coach (EGHS),
- Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista, Baker
- T’s Restaurant Group: Server (Hospitality Specialist), Host, Bus Staff, DIshwasher,
- Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Medispa Guest Relations/Medical Assistant
- Community Living of RI: Program Managers
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- Texas Roadhouse: Server, Host, Baker
- EG Restaurant Group/Finn’s: Host/Hostess
- Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
- EG Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
- America’s Vein & Surgery Centers: Medical Assistant/Front Desk
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Social Media Specialist, Director of Development and Alumni Relations
- University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Receptionist
- StretchLab East Greenwich: Yoga Instructor
- Meridian Printing: Press Feeder, Bindery Operator, Hand Worker
- The Early Learning Centers of RI: Lead Teachers
- Greenwich Bay Chiropractic, LLC: Front Desk Receptionist
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide, Activities Assistant
- Insperiors: Personal Assistant
- MDVIP LLC: Patient Advocate
- The Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
- Drs Brennan, Cronin, & Peters: Medical Billing Clerk
- Xponential Fitness: Sales Representative
- Brock & Co.: Deli/Salad Prep Associate
- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: Medical Assistant
- AP Derm: Medical Receptionist
- McDonald’s: Executive Assistant
- The Savory Grape: Stock Position
- AuPairCare: Area Director
- Safehouse Modern Eatery & The Trap: Expos/Bussers/Barbacks
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker
- H& R Block: Receptionist
- CVS Health Retail: Pharmacy Technician, Retail Store Manager
- Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
- Petro, Inc: Propane Manager
- Confidential: Legal Assistant/Paralegal
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
- Janitech: Custodian
- La Masseria: Server
- VoltServer: Vice President of Marketing
- BankNewport: Universal Bankers North Kingstown
- Town of East Greenwich: Custodian II
- Davitt Design Build, Inc.: Administrative Assistant
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
- State of Rhode Island: Highway Maintenance Operator
- Star Group: Propane Manager
- Piezoni’s: Food Service/Cashier
- Happynest: Customer Service Associate
- SnapDragon Associates, Inc: Customer Service/Counter Sales
- East Side Clinical Laboratory: Phlebotomist
- Navigent Credit Union: P/T Teller
- Creative A: Picture Framer – Commercial Art & Design, Environmental Graphic Design & Brand Designer
- Hart Engineering Corporation: Payroll/HR Assistant
- Ivy Rehab: Patient Coordinator
- Aim High Academy: Front Desk Clerk
- Sweet Peas Village: Infant/Toddler Teacher, Teacher Assistant
- Blueprint 5 Men’s Apparel: Retail Store Associate
- Orangetheory: Sales Associate
- Brown Surgical Associates: Administrative Medical Assistant
