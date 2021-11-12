Now Hiring in EG: Over 65 Available Local Positions

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

In EG & other local opportunities within a 5-mile radius:

  1. Starbucks: Barista/Cashier, Crew Member
  2. Aramark/EG School District: Food Service Worker
  3. Flood Auto Group: Automotive Service Department Receptionist
  4. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Server/Bar back/Bartender
  5. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
  6. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Technician Assistant for Special Departments, Veterinary Surgery Liaison, Experienced Veterinary Receptionist
  7. EG Schools: Per Diem Substitute Teachers, Drama Club Advisor (Cole Middle School), Per DIem Substitute Paraprofessionals, Boys and GIrls Indoor Track and DIstance Field Coach (EGHS), Long Term Substitute Math Teacher, Per Diem Substitute Registered Nurses, 1:1 Paraprofessional (Cole Middle School), Per Diem School Nurses, Head Boys’ Lacrosse Coach (EGHS)
  8. Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista, Baker
  9. T’s Restaurant Group: Server (Hospitality Specialist), Host, Bus Staff, DIshwasher
  10. Facial Aesthetics Center of RI: Medispa Guest Relations/Medical Assistant
  11. Community Living of RI: Program Managers
  12. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  13. Texas Roadhouse: Server, Host, Baker
  14. EG Restaurant Group/Finn’s: Host/Hostess
  15. Sherwin-Williams: Sales Associate
  16. EG Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
  17. America’s Vein & Surgery Centers: Medical Assistant/Front Desk
  18. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Social Media Specialist, Director of Development and Alumni Relations
  19. University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: Dental Receptionist
  20. StretchLab East Greenwich: Yoga Instructor
  21. Meridian Printing: Press Feeder, Bindery Operator, Hand Worker
  22. The Early Learning Centers of RI: Lead Teachers
  23. Greenwich Bay Chiropractic, LLC: Front Desk Receptionist
  24. Saint Elizabeth Community: Culinary Aide, Activities Assistant
  25. Insperiors: Personal Assistant
  26. MDVIP LLC: Patient Advocate
  27. The Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistants
  28. Drs Brennan, Cronin, & Peters: Medical Billing Clerk
  29. Xponential Fitness: Sales Representative
  30. Brock & Co.: Deli/Salad Prep Associate
  31. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: Medical Assistant
  32. AP Derm: Medical Receptionist
  33. McDonald’s: Executive Assistant
  34. The Savory Grape: Stock Position
  35. AuPairCare: Area Director
  36. Safehouse Modern Eatery & The Trap: Expos/Bussers/Barbacks
  37. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker
  38. H& R Block: Receptionist
  39. CVS Health Retail: Pharmacy Technician, Retail Store Manager
  40. Anchor Bay at Greenwich: Server
  41. Petro, Inc: Propane Manager
  42. Confidential: Legal Assistant/Paralegal
  43. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
  44. Janitech: Custodian
  45. La Masseria: Server
  46. VoltServer: Vice President of Marketing
  47. BankNewport: Universal Bankers North Kingstown
  48. Town of East Greenwich: Custodian II
  49. Davitt Design Build, Inc.: Administrative Assistant
  50. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator
  51. State of Rhode Island: Highway Maintenance Operator
  52. Star Group: Propane Manager
  53. Piezoni’s: Food Service/Cashier
  54. Happynest: Customer Service Associate
  55. SnapDragon Associates, Inc: Customer Service/Counter Sales
  56. East Side Clinical Laboratory: Phlebotomist
  57. Navigent Credit Union: P/T Teller
  58. Creative A: Picture Framer – Commercial Art & Design, Environmental Graphic Design & Brand Designer
  59. Hart Engineering Corporation: Payroll/HR Assistant
  60. Ivy Rehab: Patient Coordinator
  61. Aim High Academy: Front Desk Clerk
  62. Sweet Peas Village: Infant/Toddler Teacher, Teacher Assistant
  63. Blueprint 5 Men’s Apparel: Retail Store Associate
  64. Orangetheory: Sales Associate
  65. Brown Surgical Associates: Administrative Medical Assistant

