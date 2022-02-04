Now Hiring in EG: Over 40 Jobs

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
Featured:
Wicked Tulips needs Hires and Volunteers!
Town of EG Searching for Assistant Town Planner
Local Listings:
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Creative Pizza Professionals
- Jiger’s Diner: Daytime Prep Cook
- IMG: Auto Mechanic
- Brieding Chiropractic: Office Assistant/Receptionist
- Dunkin’: Crew/Barista,
- JP Morgan Chase Bank: P/T Associate Banker
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate, Manager in Training
- Tavern on the Square, EG: Host/Hostess, Server, Bartender
- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: P/T Front Desk
- Eldredge Elementary School: Long Term Substitute
- East Greenwich High School: Boys Volleyball Coach
- Cole Middle School: 1:1 Paraprofessional
- Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
- Cadence Academy: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- Orangetheory: Fitness Trainer
- Colbea East Side Enterprise: Cashier
- Chipotle: Restaurant Crew Member
- IDP Americas: Customer Service Representative
- Randall Realtors Compass: Real Estate Agent, Outside Sales
- Wendy’s: Crew Member
- The Seasons EG: Building Maintenance
- HappyNest, Inc: Manager, Customer Service
- Texas Roadhouse: Baker, Server Assistant/Busser, Dishwasher
- Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher
- Saint Elizabeth Community: Shahbaz, Patient Centered Care
- Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Les Mills Group FItness Instructor
- New England Institute of Technology: Assessment & Placement Advisor
- CVS Health: Pharmacy Technician
- Jersey Mike’s Subs: Crew Member
- 5707 Hospitality, Providence Oyster Bar EG: Front of House/Restaurant
- Kelly: Lab Technician
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Professional
- Brassworks: Sales Associate
- Santander Bank: F/T Float Teller
