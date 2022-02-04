Now Hiring in EG: Over 40 Jobs

by | Feb 3, 2022

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured:

Wicked Tulips needs Hires and Volunteers!

Town of EG Searching for Assistant Town Planner

Local Listings: 

  1. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Creative Pizza Professionals
  2. Jiger’s Diner: Daytime Prep Cook
  3. IMG: Auto Mechanic
  4. Brieding Chiropractic: Office Assistant/Receptionist
  5. Dunkin’: Crew/Barista,
  6. JP Morgan Chase Bank: P/T Associate Banker 
  7. Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate, Manager in Training
  8. Tavern on the Square, EG: Host/Hostess, Server, Bartender
  9. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery: P/T Front Desk
  10. Eldredge Elementary School: Long Term Substitute
  11. East Greenwich High School: Boys Volleyball Coach
  12. Cole Middle School: 1:1 Paraprofessional
  13. Performance Physical Therapy: Patient Care Coordinator, Athletic Trainer
  14. Cadence Academy: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  15. Orangetheory: Fitness Trainer
  16. Colbea East Side Enterprise: Cashier
  17. Chipotle: Restaurant Crew Member
  18. IDP Americas: Customer Service Representative
  19. Randall Realtors Compass: Real Estate Agent, Outside Sales
  20. Wendy’s: Crew Member
  21. The Seasons EG: Building Maintenance
  22. HappyNest, Inc: Manager, Customer Service
  23. Texas Roadhouse: Baker, Server Assistant/Busser, Dishwasher
  24. Sweet Peas Village: Preschool Teacher
  25. Saint Elizabeth Community: Shahbaz, Patient Centered Care
  26. Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness: Les Mills Group FItness Instructor
  27. New England Institute of Technology: Assessment & Placement Advisor
  28. CVS Health: Pharmacy Technician
  29. Jersey Mike’s Subs: Crew Member
  30. 5707 Hospitality, Providence Oyster Bar EG: Front of House/Restaurant
  31. Kelly: Lab Technician
  32. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Professional
  33. Brassworks: Sales Associate
  34. Santander Bank: F/T Float Teller

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 