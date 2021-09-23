Now Hiring in EG: Childcare Workers in High Demand

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!

Featured Listing:

Crestar Picture Framing: Picture frame assembly. Flexible hours (Monday thru Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM). Experience helpful, but will train the right person. Call or e-mail Jason, (401) 301-1516.

In EG: 

  1. AAMCO Transmissions: Auto Mechanic
  2. Town of East Greenwich: Seasonal Program Assistant
  3. Planted: Juice Barista
  4. The Patio on Main: Barback/Utility Guy/Food Runner, Server and Bartender
  5. Rocky Hill Country Day School: Substitute Teacher
  6. Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess, Food Runner
  7. Atria Senior Living: F/T and P/T Housekeeper
  8. Atria Harborhill: Server/Waitstaff
  9. Mertage Restaurant: Food Runners, Hostess
  10. In-Home Care for High-Level Quadriplegic: Registered Nurse
  11. Jigger’s Diner: Breakfast Grill Cook
  12. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Bar back/Busser/Server
  13. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser
  14. The Martucci Group/The Trap: Line Cook
  15. The Martucci Group/Besos: Food Runner/Busser/Hostess
  16. The Martucci Group/Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Servers
  17. Ocean State Nanny Agency: P/T Nanny
  18. Local Listing: Automotive Mechanic
  19. Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Many Positions Available
  20. East Greenwich School Department: Preschool Child Outreach Assistant
  21. East Greenwich School Department/Cole Middle School: Drama Club Advisor, Long Term Sub/Paraprofessional, Long Term Sub/Math Teacher
  22. East Greenwich School Department/Frenchtown Elementary School: Long Term Sub/Paraprofessional
  23. East Greenwich School Department/EGHS: Boys Varsity Basketball Coach
  24. Dunkin’: Crew Member
  25. May Gao, DMD, MS LLC: Office Assistant/Receptionist
  26. Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant, Preschool Teacher, Infant/Toddler Teacher
  27. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Technician Assistant for Specialty Departments, Veterinary Medical Records, Vet Tech Assistant
  28. East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
  29. New England Institute of Technology: Barista (full and part time)
  30. Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista
  31. University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
  32. Texas Roadhouse: Server
  33. Enos Chiropractic Center: Front Desk Receptionist/Chiropractic Assistant 
  34. University Gastroenterology: Front Desk Medical Receptionist
  35. Aramark: Food Service Worker
  36. The Early Learning Center: F/T Toddler Teacher Assistant
  37. Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
  38. Saint Elizabeth Home: Receptionist
  39. Orthopedics Rhode Island: Physical Therapy Front Desk
  40. Greenwich Podiatry Group: Front Desk Receptionist/Assistant
  41. The Waysider Grille: Hostess and Cashier

 

Outside EG: 

  1. Magic Years Child Care: Before & After School Care, Teacher Assistants
  2. The Gamm Theatre: Vaccination Checker/Ticket Taker
  3. Lifetouch: Studio Photographer
  4. Horizon Pharmacy LLC: P/T Pharmacy Technician
  5. Camp Bow Wow: Doggie Day Care Attendant
  6. RUFF Riders Dog Day Camp: P/T Dog Daycare Attendant
  7. Bow Chicka Wow Town: Doggie Day Care Attendant
  8. The Edge Fitness Clubs: Childcare Attendant, Front Desk Associate, Kids Activities Supervisor
  9. Barnes & Noble: Bookseller, Barista
  10. Emery’s Catering: Banquet Server
  11. Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick: School Aged Childcare Leader
  12. CHILD Inc: Teacher Assistant
  13. Dr. Day Care: P/T Teacher Assistant
  14. Iron Works: Server, Busser
  15. Ripples Swim School: Swim Instructor
  16. The Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistant
  17. Sunshine Child Development Center: P/T Child Care Worker
  18. Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts: P/T Sales Associate
  19. DeGuilio and Associates: Optometric Technician/Receptionist
  20. Agape Medical Spa: Laser Technician for Medical Spa
  21. Little Learners Preschool: Preschool Teacher/Teacher’s Assistant
  22. The Providence Community Health Care Centers: Health Care Assistant
  23. CVS: Pharmacy Technician
  24. Smart Tan Salons: Tanning Salon Customer Service 
  25. Tamarisk Assisted Living: Resident Dietary Staff
  26. Trader Joe’s: Crew
  27. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Assistant Infant Teacher
  28. Wickford Vet Clinic: Medical Receptionist
  29. AtHome: Cashier/Customer Service
  30. Specialized Orthopedic Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
  31. Elite Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
  32. Savers: Retail Community Manager
  33. Aquilante’s Bistro & Tavern: Wait Staff/Server
  34. The Academy for Little Children: Teaching Assistant
  35. YMCA of Greater Providence: Swim Coach

