Now Hiring in EG: Childcare Workers in High Demand

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EG Employers, send opportunities not listed here to [email protected] – we especially love to feature local listings!
Featured Listing:
Crestar Picture Framing: Picture frame assembly. Flexible hours (Monday thru Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM). Experience helpful, but will train the right person. Call or e-mail Jason, (401) 301-1516.
In EG:
- AAMCO Transmissions: Auto Mechanic
- Town of East Greenwich: Seasonal Program Assistant
- Planted: Juice Barista
- The Patio on Main: Barback/Utility Guy/Food Runner, Server and Bartender
- Rocky Hill Country Day School: Substitute Teacher
- Finn’s Harborside: Host/Hostess, Food Runner
- Atria Senior Living: F/T and P/T Housekeeper
- Atria Harborhill: Server/Waitstaff
- Mertage Restaurant: Food Runners, Hostess
- In-Home Care for High-Level Quadriplegic: Registered Nurse
- Jigger’s Diner: Breakfast Grill Cook
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Hostess/Bar back/Busser/Server
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser
- The Martucci Group/The Trap: Line Cook
- The Martucci Group/Besos: Food Runner/Busser/Hostess
- The Martucci Group/Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Servers
- Ocean State Nanny Agency: P/T Nanny
- Local Listing: Automotive Mechanic
- Dave’s Fresh Marketplace: Many Positions Available
- East Greenwich School Department: Preschool Child Outreach Assistant
- East Greenwich School Department/Cole Middle School: Drama Club Advisor, Long Term Sub/Paraprofessional, Long Term Sub/Math Teacher
- East Greenwich School Department/Frenchtown Elementary School: Long Term Sub/Paraprofessional
- East Greenwich School Department/EGHS: Boys Varsity Basketball Coach
- Dunkin’: Crew Member
- May Gao, DMD, MS LLC: Office Assistant/Receptionist
- Sweet Peas Village: Teacher Assistant, Preschool Teacher, Infant/Toddler Teacher
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Technician Assistant for Specialty Departments, Veterinary Medical Records, Vet Tech Assistant
- East Greenwich Dental Associates: Front Desk Receptionist
- New England Institute of Technology: Barista (full and part time)
- Felicia’s Coffee: Coffee Barista
- University Orthopedics: Physical Therapy Aide
- Texas Roadhouse: Server
- Enos Chiropractic Center: Front Desk Receptionist/Chiropractic Assistant
- University Gastroenterology: Front Desk Medical Receptionist
- Aramark: Food Service Worker
- The Early Learning Center: F/T Toddler Teacher Assistant
- Cadence Education: Preschool Teacher Assistant
- Saint Elizabeth Home: Receptionist
- Orthopedics Rhode Island: Physical Therapy Front Desk
- Greenwich Podiatry Group: Front Desk Receptionist/Assistant
- The Waysider Grille: Hostess and Cashier
Outside EG:
- Magic Years Child Care: Before & After School Care, Teacher Assistants
- The Gamm Theatre: Vaccination Checker/Ticket Taker
- Lifetouch: Studio Photographer
- Horizon Pharmacy LLC: P/T Pharmacy Technician
- Camp Bow Wow: Doggie Day Care Attendant
- RUFF Riders Dog Day Camp: P/T Dog Daycare Attendant
- Bow Chicka Wow Town: Doggie Day Care Attendant
- The Edge Fitness Clubs: Childcare Attendant, Front Desk Associate, Kids Activities Supervisor
- Barnes & Noble: Bookseller, Barista
- Emery’s Catering: Banquet Server
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick: School Aged Childcare Leader
- CHILD Inc: Teacher Assistant
- Dr. Day Care: P/T Teacher Assistant
- Iron Works: Server, Busser
- Ripples Swim School: Swim Instructor
- The Stork’s Nest Child Academy: Teacher Assistant
- Sunshine Child Development Center: P/T Child Care Worker
- Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts: P/T Sales Associate
- DeGuilio and Associates: Optometric Technician/Receptionist
- Agape Medical Spa: Laser Technician for Medical Spa
- Little Learners Preschool: Preschool Teacher/Teacher’s Assistant
- The Providence Community Health Care Centers: Health Care Assistant
- CVS: Pharmacy Technician
- Smart Tan Salons: Tanning Salon Customer Service
- Tamarisk Assisted Living: Resident Dietary Staff
- Trader Joe’s: Crew
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Assistant Infant Teacher
- Wickford Vet Clinic: Medical Receptionist
- AtHome: Cashier/Customer Service
- Specialized Orthopedic Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
- Elite Physical Therapy: Physical Therapy Aide
- Savers: Retail Community Manager
- Aquilante’s Bistro & Tavern: Wait Staff/Server
- The Academy for Little Children: Teaching Assistant
- YMCA of Greater Providence: Swim Coach
