Now Hiring in EG: Ample Admin Opportunities

Aug 12, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!

In EG:

  1. Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Barback/Busser/Bartender/Server
  2. Kai Bar: Team Member
  3. Meritage Restaurant: Line Cook, Servers
  4. Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Medical Records, Housekeeping
  5. Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Servers
  6. Dunkin’: Team Member, Barista
  7. East Greenwich Schools: Kindergarten Teacher, Food Prep Worker
  8. Chipotle: Crew Member
  9. Paper Crown Preschool: Substitute Preschool Teacher
  10. The Martucci Group: Hostess, Server (Besos Kitchen & Cocktail)
  11. Waterford Laundromat: Laundromat Attendant
  12. Saint Elizabeth Communities: Activities Assistant, Culinary Aide, Accounts Receivable Bookkeeper
  13. Blazing Editions: Art Fulfillment Specialist, Art Delivery/Installer, Customer Service Representative
  14. Texas Roadhouse: Host, Server, Local Store Marketer, Busser, Dishwasher
  15. London Bridge Learning Center: Teacher Assistant Toddler and Preschool
  16. Atria Harborhill: Memory Care Activity Specialist, P/T Caregiver, Director of Memory Care
  17. Kent County YMCA (EG location): Childcare Site Coordinator
  18. Randall Realtors Compass: Real Estate Agent (Not Yet Licensed)
  19. Chartwells Higher Education: F/T and P/T Food Service Workers
  20. Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
  21. T’s Restaurant Group: Server
  22. Finn’s Harborside: Bartender, Server
  23. Compass Group: Food Service Workers
  24. Spurwink RI: Direct Support Professional
  25. European Wax Center: Spa Assistant Manager
  26. EaglePilcher Technologies: P/T Process Associate
  27. Massage Envy: Assistant Spa Manager
  28. Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
  29. South County Dermatology: Medical Receptionist/Patient Call Center
  30. CVS: Operations Manager
  31. Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker
  32. Potowomut Golf Club: Bartender
  33. Healthcare Solutions: Inside Sales
  34. Twisted Pizza: All Positions Needed
  35. Drywall Tapers, Hangers, Finishers 

 

Outside EG:

  1. Camp Bow Wow: Doggy Day Care Attendant
  2. Home Depot: Lot Associate, Store Associate
  3. The Shanty: Bartender
  4. Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Server, General Cleaner/Maintenance
  5. Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Teacher Assistant
  6. Cardinal Counseling Center: Administrative Assistant
  7. Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Barista/Cashier
  8. Petco: Clinic Advisor, Vetco Vet Assistant
  9. Sunshine Child Development Center: School Age Group Leader
  10. Kingstown Mobile: Cashier
  11. Stop and Shop: Retail Sales Associate
  12. USPS, N. Kingstown: City Carrier Assistant
  13. Aramark: Cashier (General Dynamic/Electric Boat)
  14. Cracker Barrel: Host, Retail Sales
  15. Keystone Montessori School: Toddler/Preschool Teacher
  16. North Kingstown School District: Long Term Reading Specialist, Non-General Funds Coach, Bus Aides and Bus Monitors, Head Coach (Fall Football Cheer)
  17. Truck Rental Company: Customer Service Representative
  18. Cargill: Shipping & Receiving Associate
  19. Best Buy: Customer Experience Specialist, Geek Squad Consultation Agent, Inventory Specialist
  20. Adecco: Ultrasound Scan Model Needed
  21. Bradford Soap Works: Packer
  22. HomeGoods: Big Ticket Coordinator
  23. Mercedes-Benz of Warwick: Porter
  24. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Gas Station Team Member, Produce Clerk
  25. Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini: Caring Partner
  26. Frank Pepe’s of Warwick: Counter Server
  27. Verizon: Retail Sales Rep 
  28. Bow Chicka Wow Town: Overnight WatchDog
  29. Lowes: Sales Specialist/Kitchen Designer
  30. Cowesett Inn: Restaurant Server
  31. Brookdale Senior Living: Medication Technician, Caregiver
  32. Printing Press Operator

