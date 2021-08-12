Now Hiring in EG: Ample Admin Opportunities

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 7 days, including other local opportunities within a 5 mile radius. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
In EG:
- Rasa Modern Indian Cuisine: Barback/Busser/Bartender/Server
- Kai Bar: Team Member
- Meritage Restaurant: Line Cook, Servers
- Ocean State Veterinary Specialists: Veterinary Medical Records, Housekeeping,
- Safehouse Modern Neighborhood Eatery: Servers
- Dunkin’: Team Member, Barista
- East Greenwich Schools: Kindergarten Teacher, Food Prep Worker,
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- Paper Crown Preschool: Substitute Preschool Teacher
- The Martucci Group: Hostess, Server (Besos Kitchen & Cocktail)
- Waterford Laundromat: Laundromat Attendant
- Saint Elizabeth Communities: Activities Assistant, Culinary Aide, Accounts Receivable Bookkeeper
- Blazing Editions: Art Fulfillment Specialist, Art Delivery/Installer, Customer Service Representative
- Texas Roadhouse: Host, Server, Local Store Marketer, Busser, Dishwasher
- London Bridge Learning Center: Teacher Assistant Toddler and Preschool
- Atria Harborhill: Memory Care Activity Specialist, P/T Caregiver, Director of Memory Care
- Kent County YMCA (EG location): Childcare Site Coordinator
- Randall Realtors Compass: Real Estate Agent (Not Yet Licensed)
- Chartwells Higher Education: F/T and P/T Food Service Workers
- Playground Prep: Teacher Assistant
- T’s Restaurant Group: Server
- Finn’s Harborside: Bartender, Server
- Compass Group: Food Service Workers
- Spurwink RI: Direct Support Professional
- European Wax Center: Spa Assistant Manager
- EaglePilcher Technologies: P/T Process Associate
- Massage Envy: Assistant Spa Manager
- Pizza Heaven: Waitstaff/Counter Help
- South County Dermatology: Medical Receptionist/Patient Call Center
- CVS: Operations Manager
- Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar: Host/Busser/Shucker
- Potowomut Golf Club: Bartender
- Healthcare Solutions: Inside Sales
- Twisted Pizza: All Positions Needed
- Drywall Tapers, Hangers, Finishers
Outside EG:
- Camp Bow Wow: Doggy Day Care Attendant
- Home Depot: Lot Associate, Store Associate
- The Shanty: Bartender
- Quidnessett Country Club: Banquet Server, General Cleaner/Maintenance,
- Clubhouse Kids Early Learning Center: Teacher Assistant
- Cardinal Counseling Center: Administrative Assistant
- Cafe Tempo Coffee House: Barista/Cashier
- Petco: Clinic Advisor, Vetco Vet Assistant
- Sunshine Child Development Center: School Age Group Leader
- Kingstown Mobile: Cashier
- Stop and Shop: Retail Sales Associate
- USPS, N. Kingstown: City Carrier Assistant
- Aramark: Cashier (General Dynamic/Electric Boat)
- Cracker Barrel: Host, Retail Sales
- Keystone Montessori School: Toddler/Preschool Teacher
- North Kingstown School District: Long Term Reading Specialist, Non-General Funds Coach, Bus Aides and Bus Monitors, Head Coach (Fall Football Cheer)
- Truck Rental Company: Customer Service Representative
- Cargill: Shipping & Receiving Associate
- Best Buy: Customer Experience Specialist, Geek Squad Consultation Agent, Inventory Specialist
- Adecco: Ultrasound Scan Model Needed
- Bradford Soap Works: Packer
- HomeGoods: Big Ticket Coordinator
- Mercedes-Benz of Warwick: Porter
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Gas Station Team Member, Produce Clerk
- Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini: Caring Partner
- Frank Pepe’s of Warwick: Counter Server
- Verizon: Retail Sales Rep
- Bow Chicka Wow Town: Overnight WatchDog
- Lowes: Sales Specialist/Kitchen Designer
- Cowesett Inn: Restaurant Server
- Brookdale Senior Living: Medication Technician, Caregiver
- Printing Press Operator
