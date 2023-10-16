New Memorial Honoring Police Dedicated

Above: Members of the EGPD at the newly dedicated police memorial with a photo of Christopher Callan: Det. David Black, Officer Paul Nahrgang (back row); Sgt. Glen Terilli, Capt. Brian Clement (front row) Major Robert Siple, Officer Matthew Cipriano. In the way back, Lt. Det. Tyler Lufkin, Sgt. Matthew McLinden, Sgt. Shane Dinagen; (middle) Officer Nolan Carney, Officer John Siligato; (front row) Sgt. David Petrucci, Officer Nicholas Snowling, Officer Anthony Pescarino. On the bench, Officer Jon Condon.

Years in the making, the memorial conceived by the East Greenwich Police Department and IBPO Local 472 was dedicated Saturday, Oct. 14, before a crowd of town officials, family members, and friends, as well as a large contingent of EG firefighters and members of the National Guard 56th Troop Command out of Camp Fogarty.

The 56th Troop Command members were there to pay homage specifically to EGPD Sgt. Christopher Callan, who died in 2020 while parachuting in Connecticut. Callan was a member of the 56th.

It was Callan’s tragic death that reinitiated the effort to create a memorial space for police officers who had died.

“I wanted it to look better out here,” said Sgt. David Petrucci, who led the effort, referring to the front of the station. “I wanted to give back something to the town and I thought this was a good idea to make a space for people when they walk by to be able walk through and take their time in.”

There had been a plaque listing EG police officers who had died but no one was keeping up with adding names and the area in front of the station had been lackluster. After Callan’s death and some discussion, officers decided to revamp the whole area. With the help of New Leaf Landscaping and a fundraising effort (including two trees donated by the CindyWood Garden Club), the area fronting First Avenue was transformed into a beautiful sitting area and garden.

Wreaths were laid at the brand new granite memorial by Thomas Clement, 9, of Cub Scout Pack 3 and at the photo of Sgt. Callan by his two sisters, Riley Correia and Kate McCormick. Father Bernard Healey of Our Lady of Mercy offered the benediction, followed by a reception in the police community room.

