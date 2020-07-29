Town, State Pay Respect to Fallen EGPD Officer

Sgt. Chris Callan is laid to rest after a procession through EG & ceremony at Camp Fogarty

Town officials and police from across the state gathered early Tuesday for a brief ceremony in front of the police department for Sgt. Christopher L. Callan, who died July 18 while parachuting in Connecticut. Callan, 49, was a 15 year veteran of the EGPD, a member of the Rhode Island National Guard and an army veteran.

The procession included representatives from more than two dozen departments. Residents and town employees lined the route, which went the length of Main Street to Post Road to Frenchtown Road and South County Trail. The sidewalk in front of Town Hall was lined with Town Hall employees. Firefighters pulled out trucks and stood at attention at Station One. More town employees gathered at Main Street at First Avenue, where a flag hung from one of the EGFD ladder trucks.

“For me, who Chris Callan was and the legacy of what he leaves behind is summed up best by recognizing his selfless sense of service,” EG Police Chief Steven Brown said during a tribute at the Town Council meeting Monday night.

“Chris served his country in the military, his community as a police officer, he served his family, his friends and his teammates in the military. Chris’s passion was service to others and the great trait he had was he did it all with a smile. He always had a smile on his face and he always had that no-worries attitude. I think that was his greatest trait.”

Brown added, “This past week we really learned his extended family reaches around the globe. It’s amazing how many people this guy knew. He will definitely be sorely missed by all of us.”

Town Council members also paid tribute.

“East Greenwich is a small town and a close knit place. I’ve heard from many people [over the past week] about the impact his engaging personality and his outstanding professional skills had on our East Greenwich community, on the state of Rhode Island and on his service to our nation,” said President Mark Schwager.

Callan leaves three children. You can read his obituary HERE.

“I am reminded of the impact that one person can make,” said @ChrisCallahanRI, “He was a consummate leader, mentor, and friend to all those who had the privilege to serve with him. His devotion to duty and sense of selfless service quintessentially defines the American Soldiers.” pic.twitter.com/ZgHLFsgdxc — RI National Guard (@RINationalGuard) on Twitter, July 28, 2020

Stay up to date – sign up for our newsletter: https://eastgreenwichnews.com/join-our-mailing-list/.