New Division St. Bridge Open Fully Friday

Above: The eastbound lanes of the new Division Street bridge over Route 4 in August.

Could the Route 4–Route 95 connectors be next?

By Friday morning (9/2), the westbound lanes of the Division Street bridge spanning Route 4 will open, the Department of Transportation said Thursday. The eastbound lanes opened in August.

The $22.9 million project to replace the 55-year-old bridge got off to a slow start because of structural difficulties with the temporary bridge built to handle traffic while the old bridge was taken down and the new was erected. Those problems, discovered in September 2020, delayed the project about a year, with the temporary bridge finally opening to traffic in November 2021.

The plan is for the entire project to be completed by the end of the year, including the dismantling of the temporary bridge, installation of new signage and some additional paving, according to DOT. The project included installation of “Jellyfish” stormwater treatment technology to filter out debris like sediment, oils, and other pollutants.

While this project is coming to completion, there is the larger project of providing the missing connectors between Route 95 north and Route 4 south as well as Route 4 north to Route 95 south. Right now, motorists have get off those throughways and drive on Division Street and Route 2 for access, creating a bottleneck at the Division Street–Route 2 intersection. According to DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin III, the state applied for federal grant funding for that project last year, did not get the grant and applied again this year. The state should be hearing in near future if the grant application is successful this time.

Past photos from the project: