Music on the Hill Returns: Online, Outdoors & Indoors

by | Apr 15, 2021

A Music on the Hill concert from June 2019, at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum in nearby Warwick. The crowds will be more spaced out, but the music will be back this year.

May-June concerts outdoors and online, August-September concerts planned indoors

Happy news for chamber music lovers: Music on the Hill is returning in 2021 with an outdoor concert May 30, a live online film/concert June 2, and indoor concerts Aug. 29 through Sept. 3, conditions permitting. Programs feature portions of 2020’s postponed festival, in shorter concerts without intermissions.

“Music on the Hill is eager to safely gather this spring and summer,” said John M. Pellegrino, artistic director. “Our musicians missed playing in Rhode Island in 2020. We look forward to saying ‘welcome back!’ to both our artists and our audiences.”

The festival begins with an outdoor concert on Sunday, May 30 at 3:00 p.m. featuring the Narragansett Brass Quintet on the lawn at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Road in Warwick (rain date: Monday, May 31). The one-hour program blends classical and pops, from Gabrieli to West Side Story, featuring Joseph Foley and Richard Kelley, trumpet; Kevin Owen, horn; Alexei Doohovskoy, trombone; and Tom Gregory, tuba.

(Safety guidelines include distanced seating on the lawn, limited attendance, masks required, no intermission, no restroom facilities.)

Movie Night, the Miller-Porfiris Duo’s celebration of the silent screen, will take place live on Zoom on Wednesday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. Anton Miller, violin, and Rita Porfiris, viola, will perform music by Copland, Chopin, Irving Berlin and others, with an hour of silent shorts such as The Great Train Robbery and Tango Tangles. The virtual concert will connect artists and audience from home, safely, comfortably, and conveniently.

Indoor concerts at summer’s end will take place in East Greenwich, Cranston and Westerly:

Sunday, August 29, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich: music of Bach for harp, cello, bass;

Monday, August 30, 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston: violin concerti by Mozart and Evan Price;

Wednesday, September 1, 7 p.m., Dunn’s Corners Community Church, 221 Post Rd., Westerly: Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto and Brahms’ Two Songs for Contralto with Cello Obligato;              

Friday, September 3, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich: Evan Price’s innovative arrangements of Bach’s Partita No. 2 for Violin and Debussy’s Claire de Lune, and music of Ravel and Dave Anderson.

Tickets are just $20, free for students with I.D. Information at www.musiconthehillri.org.

About Music on the Hill: Since 2008, Music on the Hill has welcomed thousands of chamber music lovers to concerts across Rhode Island, from our hometown of East Greenwich to Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Jamestown, Wickford, Westerly and more. Our ensemble includes professional musicians native to Rhode Island with international careers, as well as their friends and colleagues who have come to see Rhode Island as their home away from home, with many returning to the Ocean State each summer. Music on the Hill’s adventurous programs combine highlights of chamber music repertoire with less familiar gems. Concerts are offered in intimate venues where the audience sits up close to the action. Musicians play in a variety of ensembles in multiple concerts through the festival.

Music on the Hill’s festival is made possible by support from The Carter Family Charitable Trust, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, and The Aaron Roitman Fund for Chamber Music.   

MUSIC ON THE HILL:  2021 Music Festival

LAWN CONCERT WITH NARRAGANSETT BRASS QUINTET

Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Rd, Warwick              

Sunday, May 30, 3:00 pm           Rain date: Monday, May 31, 3:00 pm

Paul Dukas (1865-1935)            
Fanfare from La Peri                                                         

William Byrd (1543-1623)         
Ne Irascaris, Domine                                     

Giovanni Gabrieli (1557-1612)
Canzona per Sonare #2                                

Samuel Scheidt (1587-1654)    
Canzon Bergamasca                                     

Gustav Holst (1874-1934)         
Second Suite in F (arr. Foley)

  1. March   II. Song without Words   III. Song of the Blacksmith   IV. Fantasia on the Dargason

Victor Ewald (1860-1935)
Quintet No.1                                                                            

  1. Moderato: Piu Mosso   II. Adagio ma non troppo   III. Allegro Moderato

Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)
Suite from West Side Story                                                  

  1. I Feel Pretty   II. Maria   III. Tonight

Attendance is limited and masks are required. Please bring lawn chairs, blankets for distanced seating on the lawn. The concert is performed without intermission. Please note: NO restroom facilities are available.

Joseph Foley, Richard Kelley, trumpets; Kevin Owen, horn; Alexei Doohovskoy, trombone; Thomas Gregory, tuba

MOVIE NIGHT live on Zoom  

Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 pm

The Great Train Robbery (1903), The Violinmaker of Cremona (1909), Tango Tangles (1914) and Out West (1918)
Starring Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Buster Keaton, and Fatty Arbuckle
Music of Copland, Gliere, Chopin, Irving Berlin, more        

Miller-Porfiris Duo: Anton Miller, violin, Rita Porfiris, viola

GLAD TO BE BACH 

Sunday, August 29, 3:00 pm                                                                     
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich

J.S. Bach (1685-1750) arr. M. Grandjany
Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor BMV 1001     

Rachel Miller, harp                 

David Walter (1913-2003)
Prelude: Homage a Casals                                    

John M. Pellegrino, bass

C.P.E. Bach (1714-1788)
Sonata for Solo Harp in G Major Wq 139                            

Rachel Miller, harp

J.S. Bach
Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major BWV 1012                           

Trevor Handy, cello              

IN MOZART’S FOOTSTEPS 

Monday, August 30, 7 pm                                                         
Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston

  1. A. Mozart (1756-1791) (arr. Price)      

Concerto No. 3 for Violin and Strings in G major, K  216

  1. Allegro  II. Adagio  III. Rondeau

Evan Price (b. 1971)                                 

Concerto for Jazz Violin, Strings, and Piano

  1. Allegro Con Brio II. Calme III. Rondo

Evan Price, solo violin; Anton Miller, Katherine Winterstein, Deborah Tien Price, Liana Zaretsky, violins; Rita Porfiris and Stephen Goist, violas; Elisa Kohanski and Trevor Handy, cellos; Gregg August, bass

BEETHOVEN AND BRAHMS 

Wednesday, September 1, 7 pm
Dunn’s Corners Community Church, 221 Post Road, Westerly

Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)
Elegy                                     

John M. Pellegrino, bass, and Bonnie Anderson, piano                   

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
Two Songs for Contralto with Cello Obligato       

Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Elisa Kohanski, cello; Bonnie Anderson, piano   

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major                                  

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Anton Miller and Katherine Winterstein, violins; Rita Porfiris, viola; Trevor Handy, cello; John M. Pellegrino, bass

BAROQUE AND BEYOND Friday, September 3, 7 pm
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich

Claude Debussy (1862-1918) (arr. E. Price)
Claire de Lune

Evan Price, violin; Stephen Goist, viola; Elisa Kohanski, cello; Gregg August, bass

  1. S. Bach (1685-1750) (arr. E. Price)         

Partita No. 2 for Violin and Bass in D minor 

  1. Allemanda  II. Corrente  III. Sarabanda  IV. Giga  V. Ciaccona
    Evan Price, violin; Gregg August, bass

 

Dave Anderson (b. 1949)          
Three Double Bass Duets                                              

  1. Parade of Politically Prudent Pigs; II. Blue Cheese; III. Rush Hour         

Gregg August and John M. Pellegrino, bass

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)     
Mother Goose Suite

Evan Price, violin; Stephen Goist, viola; Trevor Handy, cello; John M. Pellegrino, bass

Concert details are subject to change. 

Please check www.musiconthehillRI.org for updates.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS