Music on the Hill Returns: Online, Outdoors & Indoors

A Music on the Hill concert from June 2019, at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum in nearby Warwick. The crowds will be more spaced out, but the music will be back this year.

May-June concerts outdoors and online, August-September concerts planned indoors

Happy news for chamber music lovers: Music on the Hill is returning in 2021 with an outdoor concert May 30, a live online film/concert June 2, and indoor concerts Aug. 29 through Sept. 3, conditions permitting. Programs feature portions of 2020’s postponed festival, in shorter concerts without intermissions.

“Music on the Hill is eager to safely gather this spring and summer,” said John M. Pellegrino, artistic director. “Our musicians missed playing in Rhode Island in 2020. We look forward to saying ‘welcome back!’ to both our artists and our audiences.”

The festival begins with an outdoor concert on Sunday, May 30 at 3:00 p.m. featuring the Narragansett Brass Quintet on the lawn at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Road in Warwick (rain date: Monday, May 31). The one-hour program blends classical and pops, from Gabrieli to West Side Story, featuring Joseph Foley and Richard Kelley, trumpet; Kevin Owen, horn; Alexei Doohovskoy, trombone; and Tom Gregory, tuba.

(Safety guidelines include distanced seating on the lawn, limited attendance, masks required, no intermission, no restroom facilities.)

Movie Night, the Miller-Porfiris Duo’s celebration of the silent screen, will take place live on Zoom on Wednesday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. Anton Miller, violin, and Rita Porfiris, viola, will perform music by Copland, Chopin, Irving Berlin and others, with an hour of silent shorts such as The Great Train Robbery and Tango Tangles. The virtual concert will connect artists and audience from home, safely, comfortably, and conveniently.

Indoor concerts at summer’s end will take place in East Greenwich, Cranston and Westerly:

Sunday, August 29, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich: music of Bach for harp, cello, bass;

Monday, August 30, 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston: violin concerti by Mozart and Evan Price;

Wednesday, September 1, 7 p.m., Dunn’s Corners Community Church, 221 Post Rd., Westerly: Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto and Brahms’ Two Songs for Contralto with Cello Obligato;

Friday, September 3, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich: Evan Price’s innovative arrangements of Bach’s Partita No. 2 for Violin and Debussy’s Claire de Lune, and music of Ravel and Dave Anderson.

Tickets are just $20, free for students with I.D. Information at www.musiconthehillri.org.

About Music on the Hill: Since 2008, Music on the Hill has welcomed thousands of chamber music lovers to concerts across Rhode Island, from our hometown of East Greenwich to Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Jamestown, Wickford, Westerly and more. Our ensemble includes professional musicians native to Rhode Island with international careers, as well as their friends and colleagues who have come to see Rhode Island as their home away from home, with many returning to the Ocean State each summer. Music on the Hill’s adventurous programs combine highlights of chamber music repertoire with less familiar gems. Concerts are offered in intimate venues where the audience sits up close to the action. Musicians play in a variety of ensembles in multiple concerts through the festival.

Music on the Hill’s festival is made possible by support from The Carter Family Charitable Trust, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, and The Aaron Roitman Fund for Chamber Music.

MUSIC ON THE HILL: 2021 Music Festival

LAWN CONCERT WITH NARRAGANSETT BRASS QUINTET

Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Rd, Warwick

Sunday, May 30, 3:00 pm Rain date: Monday, May 31, 3:00 pm

Paul Dukas (1865-1935)

Fanfare from La Peri

William Byrd (1543-1623)

Ne Irascaris, Domine

Giovanni Gabrieli (1557-1612)

Canzona per Sonare #2

Samuel Scheidt (1587-1654)

Canzon Bergamasca

Gustav Holst (1874-1934)

Second Suite in F (arr. Foley)

March II. Song without Words III. Song of the Blacksmith IV. Fantasia on the Dargason

Victor Ewald (1860-1935)

Quintet No.1

Moderato: Piu Mosso II. Adagio ma non troppo III. Allegro Moderato

Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)

Suite from West Side Story

I Feel Pretty II. Maria III. Tonight

Attendance is limited and masks are required. Please bring lawn chairs, blankets for distanced seating on the lawn. The concert is performed without intermission. Please note: NO restroom facilities are available.

Joseph Foley, Richard Kelley, trumpets; Kevin Owen, horn; Alexei Doohovskoy, trombone; Thomas Gregory, tuba

MOVIE NIGHT live on Zoom

Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 pm

The Great Train Robbery (1903), The Violinmaker of Cremona (1909), Tango Tangles (1914) and Out West (1918)

Starring Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Buster Keaton, and Fatty Arbuckle

Music of Copland, Gliere, Chopin, Irving Berlin, more

Miller-Porfiris Duo: Anton Miller, violin, Rita Porfiris, viola

GLAD TO BE BACH

Sunday, August 29, 3:00 pm

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich

J.S. Bach (1685-1750) arr. M. Grandjany

Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor BMV 1001

Rachel Miller, harp

David Walter (1913-2003)

Prelude: Homage a Casals

John M. Pellegrino, bass

C.P.E. Bach (1714-1788)

Sonata for Solo Harp in G Major Wq 139

Rachel Miller, harp

J.S. Bach

Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major BWV 1012

Trevor Handy, cello

IN MOZART’S FOOTSTEPS

Monday, August 30, 7 pm

Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston

A. Mozart (1756-1791) (arr. Price)

Concerto No. 3 for Violin and Strings in G major, K 216

Allegro II. Adagio III. Rondeau

Evan Price (b. 1971)

Concerto for Jazz Violin, Strings, and Piano

Allegro Con Brio II. Calme III. Rondo

Evan Price, solo violin; Anton Miller, Katherine Winterstein, Deborah Tien Price, Liana Zaretsky, violins; Rita Porfiris and Stephen Goist, violas; Elisa Kohanski and Trevor Handy, cellos; Gregg August, bass

BEETHOVEN AND BRAHMS

Wednesday, September 1, 7 pm

Dunn’s Corners Community Church, 221 Post Road, Westerly

Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)

Elegy

John M. Pellegrino, bass, and Bonnie Anderson, piano

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Two Songs for Contralto with Cello Obligato

Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Elisa Kohanski, cello; Bonnie Anderson, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Anton Miller and Katherine Winterstein, violins; Rita Porfiris, viola; Trevor Handy, cello; John M. Pellegrino, bass

BAROQUE AND BEYOND Friday, September 3, 7 pm

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich

Claude Debussy (1862-1918) (arr. E. Price)

Claire de Lune

Evan Price, violin; Stephen Goist, viola; Elisa Kohanski, cello; Gregg August, bass

S. Bach (1685-1750) (arr. E. Price)

Partita No. 2 for Violin and Bass in D minor

Allemanda II. Corrente III. Sarabanda IV. Giga V. Ciaccona

Evan Price, violin; Gregg August, bass

Dave Anderson (b. 1949)

Three Double Bass Duets

Parade of Politically Prudent Pigs; II. Blue Cheese; III. Rush Hour

Gregg August and John M. Pellegrino, bass

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Mother Goose Suite

Evan Price, violin; Stephen Goist, viola; Trevor Handy, cello; John M. Pellegrino, bass

Concert details are subject to change.

Please check www.musiconthehillRI.org for updates.