March to Lexington Redux

Above: Kentish Guard march down Peirce Street Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Photo by Laura Sullivan
By Laura Sullivan
Every year, just around this date, the Kentish Guards summon their troops, don their uniforms and sound the fife and drum, in a symbolic reenactment of the 1775 “March to Lexington,” following the “shot heard ’round the world” that began the Revolutionary War. Historically, although the Kentish Guards only marched to the state/colony line, as word that the skirmish in Concord had subsided, the action represents Rhode Island’s willingness to participate in the Colonies’ quest for independence.
As the marchers – including some Varnum Continentals – made their way down Peirce Street Wednesday (4/17/24), turning west onto Spring Street, an excited bystander scooted by, phone in hand. “I’m from out of town,” he declared. “This is cool!”