March to Lexington Redux

By Laura Sullivan

Every year, just around this date, the Kentish Guards summon their troops, don their uniforms and sound the fife and drum, in a symbolic reenactment of the 1775 “March to Lexington,” following the “shot heard ’round the world” that began the Revolutionary War. Historically, although the Kentish Guards only marched to the state/colony line, as word that the skirmish in Concord had subsided, the action represents Rhode Island’s willingness to participate in the Colonies’ quest for independence.

As the marchers – including some Varnum Continentals – made their way down Peirce Street Wednesday (4/17/24), turning west onto Spring Street, an excited bystander scooted by, phone in hand. “I’m from out of town,” he declared. “This is cool!”