Music on the Hill Announces 2024 Lineup

Above: Music on the Hill concert at Linesider in 2023.

Seven concerts include casual performances at LineSider Brewing and Clouds Hill

Submitted content

May 27 – June 8 in Warwick, East Greenwich

Music on the Hill will celebrate its sixteenth chamber music festival in the West Bay as summer begins. Seven concerts pair familiar works by Bach, Mozart, and Brahms with exciting new favorites. The ensemble of 20 artists includes musicians born and raised in Rhode Island. Tickets are just $30 in advance or at the door (cash/check only), and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.

The festival begins on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 3 p.m., with a return to LineSider Brewing for an afternoon concert in the taproom, a popular intimate music venue with seating. Craft beers and RI’s Yacht Club soda are available for purchase, and food trucks offer made-to-order treats. LineSider is located on Rt. 2, 1485 South County Trail.

Other festival highlights include:

“Three Divas” reunites twin vocalists Lori Phillips and Mary Phillips w/pianist Judith Lynn Stillman, May 28.

Virtuoso percussionist Peter Ferry shares the May 29 program with the Millar Piano Duo.

June 2, Narragansett Brass Quintet will perform on the lawn at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Road in Warwick, RI. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The casual one-hour concert is Sensory-Friendly, perfect for all ages and experiences.

Internationally acclaimed Quartet ES makes their Ocean State debut, June 6.

Sebastian Ruth joins the ensemble for Mendelssohn’s Octet, June 5.

IonSound Project devotes a concert to work of women composers, June 8.

The annual free education concert for elementary students will take place on May 31.

About Music on the Hill:

Since 2008, Music on the Hill has welcomed thousands of chamber music lovers to concerts across Rhode Island, from our hometown of East Greenwich to Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Jamestown, Wickford, Westerly and more. Our ensemble includes professional musicians native to Rhode Island with international careers, as well as their friends and colleagues who have come to see Rhode Island as their home away from home, with many returning to the Ocean State each summer. Music on the Hill’s adventurous programs combine highlights of chamber music repertoire with less familiar gems. Concerts are offered in intimate venues where the audience sits up close to the action. Music on the Hill’s festival is made possible by support from The Carter Family Charitable Trust, the Roitman Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation, and Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.