Middle Road Closed Wednesday Glen Drive to South Pierce

by | Oct 3, 2023

East Greenwich Police Department announced Tuesday an underground pipe replacement will cause Middle Road to be closed Wednesday (10/4/23) between Glen Drive and South Pierce Road starting at 8 a.m. until the work is completed. 

School bus routes will be affected. 

Signage and detours will be in place using South Pierce, Maplewood Drive, and Glen Drive to get around the closed section. Police said to seek alternate routes or allow for extra travel time. Officers will be in place to assist with traffic.

