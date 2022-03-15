Martial Arts Community to Honor Olivia Passeretti

The Rhode Island Martial Artist community will be holding a memorial for the loss of their sister in the Martial Arts community Olivia Rose Passeretti. Olivia, a junior at East Greenwich High School, was killed after her car was struck by another car in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, driving home from her sister’s home.

Olivia is the daughter of Janine Passeretti-Molloy and stepdaughter of Shihan Dennis Molloy of EG. She will be remembered for her dedication and love of the martial arts. The event will place Saturday, March 19, at State of the Arts Karate and Wellness Center in Warwick at 2 p.m.

If you’d like more information, contact Joe Gelineau 401-413-7363; Mestre Tigri (Sifu Silas Pinto) 401-261-3485; or Sensei Carlos M. De La Cruz (Tombo Kai) 508-933-2804.