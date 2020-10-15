School Candidate Forum Thursday, Minus GOP Candidate

plans to withdraw from the race. That leaves three candidates – Will Hangan, Kevin Murphy and Tim Munoz, all Democrats – for three open seats. ( EG News and the EG Chamber of Commerce are presenting a virtual forum for School Committee candidates Thursday (10/15) night at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, however, candidate Monica Mason told EG News via email that sheplans to withdraw from the race. That leaves three candidates – Will Hangan, Kevin Murphy and Tim Munoz, all Democrats – for three open seats. ( Current School Committee members Carolyn Mark (chair), Jeff Dronzek, and Matt Plain are not running for re-election .)

Mason was the only Republican to run for town office this year. The Town Council – all Democratic – is running unopposed, a first for East Greenwich, which has traditionally be a Republican town.

According to the Town Clerk’s office, Mason has not yet formally withdrawn from the race. Her name is printed on ballots that have already been cast. Town officials said they were checking with state officials to determine what would happen if Mason was one of the three top vote-getters.