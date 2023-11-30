 Heating Problems Keep EGHS Closed Through Thursday

Above: Work trucks at EGHS Wednesday afternoon.

East Greenwich High School will be closed Thursday, Nov. 30, due to ongoing electrical issues, Supt. Brian Ricca said in an email to families Wednesday evening. While progress has been made – as of Wednesday afternoon there was a generator set up outside the science wing just waiting for sign-off from the town building inspector – Ricca said they wanted to use Thursday to ensure they have found and fixed all the problems. The plan is for students to return to the high school for classes on Friday.

Here’s the letter from Supt. Ricca sent to families Thursday: