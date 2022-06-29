Former EG Dentist Sentenced for Sex Molestation

Maria Asciolla, 59, who operated a dental practice on Main Street in East Greenwich at the time of her arrest in 2019, was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court this week to serve three years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 14 between 2016 and 2018. She must surrender to prison authorities July 18.

Superior Court Justice Daniel A. Procaccini sentenced the Asciolla to a total sentence of 25 years, with 3 years to serve and 22 years suspended sentence with probation. The Court further issued a no contact order between the defendant and her victim. Additionally, the defendant is required to register as a sex offender, must attend sex offender counseling, and is subject to community supervision requirements under state law.

The Attorney General’s office has sought a 40 year sentence, with 15 years to serve. Asciolla was accused of sexually assaulting a male relative under the age of 14 at a location in Jamestown, where Asciolla lives.

“Every child in Rhode Island deserves to grow up in a caring and safe environment, and yet we know all too well that this is not the case for far too many, including the victim here. Over the past five years alone, we have charged over 400 cases involving sexual assaults against children,” said Attorney General Neronha. “It is my hope that today’s result will bring a measure of justice for the victim, in this challenging and emotionally charged case.”

“It is a very tragic case for everyone involved,” said Jamestown Police Chief Edward Mello. “I commend the work of Detective [Derek] Carlino and the Attorney General’s Office for the thorough investigation. One that began following the reports of concerned residents and led to this outcome.”