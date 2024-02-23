AG Offers Criminal Expungement Clinic

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced the return of the Office’s expungement clinics Feb. 29. The Office of the Attorney General welcomes the public to its Cranston office, located at 4 Howard Ave., where attendees can take the first step in the expungement process and learn if they are eligible for expungement of non-violent criminal offenses from their record, as provided for under state law.

Expungement is the process by which a record of criminal conviction is removed from a person’s criminal history. Only certain criminal arrests or convictions, including some misdemeanor crimes and certain non-violent felonies, may be eligible for expungement. Eligibility is dependent on a variety of factors.

At the clinic, scheduled to run from 5 to 8 p.m., attorneys and staff members from the Office of the Attorney General will assist the public in evaluating their eligibility for expungement of criminal records, help complete and notarize expungement forms, and help answer questions concerning the process.

Space is limited; those interested should sign up in advance (see below).

“Expungement can be a confusing and cumbersome legal path to navigate, and we know there are people in Rhode Island who have not taken advantage of the expungement process, perhaps because they are unaware of their eligibility, or maybe they aren’t sure of how the process works,” said Neronha. “Rhode Islanders are entitled under state law to have certain, non-violent offenses expunged from their record, and they deserve to have the process be as seamless and easily accessible as possible. We held the first of these clinics in 2020 and have helped hundreds of Rhode Islanders navigate this process, so I am very pleased to see them return.”

When: February 29, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: RIAG Customer Service Center, 4 Howard Ave. Cranston.

Sign up: http://tinyurl.com/riexpungement