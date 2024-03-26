Town Gets $963K for Waterfront Improvements

Above: Among those who met with Rep. Magaziner Monday (3/25/24) were, from left, Town Manager Andy Nota, Council VP Mike Donegan, Council President Mark Schwager, Magaziner, Councilor Renu Englehart, Sen. Bridget Valverde and Rep. Justine Caldwell.

U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner presented the award to town officials at the boat launch Monday

The weather was less than hospitable – that darn March wind – but the mood was joyous at the town dock Monday when U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner presented a $963,000 “check” to East Greenwich officials for waterfront improvements.

“I’m proud to deliver federal funding that will improve shoreline accessibility in East Greenwich and invest in climate resiliency measures to ensure Rhode Islanders can enjoy our state’s beautiful natural treasures for generations to come,” Magaziner said.

“This funding could not have come at a more perfect time,” said Town Council President Mark Schwager. “East Greenwich recently completed a waterfront master plan, and now we have the funds to make the initial concepts of the plan a reality. These projects begin the process of enhancing the waterfront immediately and generate momentum that will propel other phases of the work forward.”

East Greenwich was one of 15 communities on the receiving end of federal dollars secured by Rep. Magaziner. What makes this award particularly nice, according to Town Manager Andy Nota, is there is no match required.

The waterfront master plan Schwager referred to was accepted by the Town Council in 2023 and outlines a lot of possibilities, from a dog park at Scalloptown to improved rights of way at Division Street and King Street, to a parking garage at the boat launch, and better sidewalks all along the waterfront. The federal money will allow the town to get started on a few of the ideas that came out of the master planning process.

Specifically, according to Nota, they plan to use the federal money to build an ADA accessible walking path connecting the boat launch and the Barbara Tufts Playground, remove invasive species along the waterfront, and build a community shelter at Scalloptown Park.

Other projects called for in the master plan will happen when additional funding becomes available over the next few years. The town is hoping to get a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Environment to build the dog park proposed for Scalloptown Park in the near future.

Noting the rarity of getting a federal grant such as the one secured by Rep. Magaziner, Nota said, “This is an incredible win for the community.”