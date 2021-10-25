EGSD Pajama Drive for Kids in Foster Care

by | Oct 25, 2021

Here’s something everyone can agree on: children and teens in foster care can use all the extra love they can get. The EG High School club, All Children Matter, is holding a pajama (and more) drive through Nov. 19 and you can drop off donations at EGHS, Hanaford, Meadowbrook, Eldredge and Frenchtown.

The drive is looking for donations of NEW pajamas, diapers, wipes, socks and underwear, as well as gently used winter items such as coats, snow pants, boots, mittens, gloves and sweatshirts.

Donations will go to Foster Forward/DCYF.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

1 Comment

  1. Alan B Feinstein
    Alan B Feinstein on October 27, 2021 at 6:30 am

    Foster Forward is one of the worthiest and well-run charitable organizations in our state. You can be assured that your donations go to the children most in need.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 