EGSD Pajama Drive for Kids in Foster Care

Here’s something everyone can agree on: children and teens in foster care can use all the extra love they can get. The EG High School club, All Children Matter, is holding a pajama (and more) drive through Nov. 19 and you can drop off donations at EGHS, Hanaford, Meadowbrook, Eldredge and Frenchtown.

The drive is looking for donations of NEW pajamas, diapers, wipes, socks and underwear, as well as gently used winter items such as coats, snow pants, boots, mittens, gloves and sweatshirts.

Donations will go to Foster Forward/DCYF.