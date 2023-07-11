EG’s Mia Daley Named Miss RI’s Teen

Above: Mia Daley, 2023 Miss Rhode Island’s Teen. Photo: Daniel Gagnon Photography

The La Salle rising junior is planning a full year of activities with a focus on the pageant’s ‘style, service, scholarship and success’ ethos

Mia Daley of East Greenwich was crowned Miss Rhode Island’s Teen at the end of June but she is already full swing into her responsibilities. For Daley, that means spreading the good news about the Miss America organization, which is Miss Rhode Island’s Teen parent organization.

Daley attended Meadowbrook, Hanaford and Cole Middle School before continuing her education at La Salle High School, where she will be a junior in September.

The crown entitles Daley to a full scholarship to one of eight colleges and universities that work with the Miss America organization, including the University of Alabama.

The contest includes showcasing a talent, interviews, an evening gown presentation, and what Daley said was the most intimidating part of the competition, the on-stage question. While there is a beauty pageant-type aura, Daley said it is more than that. “We are a scholarship competition, not technically a pageant.”

Daley sang, which was nothing new for her – she loves musical theater and has been performing on stage since she was 6 years old.

She has already been able to put her love of performance to good use, singing the National Anthem before the fireworks in Jamestown last week. No doubt, there will be plenty more opportunities like that. And parades as well, among other service-type activities.

Daley hopes to talk about social-emotional learning to help those who have anxiety, something she herself has experienced. She practices mindfulness and meditation.

“My goal as Miss Teen Rhode Island is to spread this curriculum,” she said.

She is not new to service, having organized a virtual 5K to benefit the Choose Love organization during the pandemic while a student at Cole.

Daley is also hoping more girls will consider looking into the Miss America organization. “I want more girls to compete,” she said. She will be competing in the national competition – no date for that yet. Best of luck and congratulations, Mia!