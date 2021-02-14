Cole 8th Grader Hosts ‘Choose Love’ Virtual 5K

Mia Daley, an 8th grader at Cole Middle School, is hosting a virtual 5K to raise money for the Choose Love Movement, a nonprofit founded by Scarlett Lewis in honor of her son, Jesse, one of the children killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

“She created the Choose Love Movement and became an advocate for character development and social and emotional learning (SEL), which teaches children how to manage their emotions, feel connected, and have healthy relationships,” said Daley. “I started working with the organization a year ago with a goal of raising as much money as well as awareness as I can for this moment.”

February is Choose Love Awareness Month and Choose Love RI is hosting a virtual 5k run. The $20 entry fee includes a gift bag and there will be prizes awarded for three categories: walking/biking, running, and the top donor. Daley said participants are asked to set a goal of $50 for their fundraiser. This is in addition to the various local business sponsors participating from across the state. The virtual road race will take place from Feb. 21 to Feb 28 – your race can be any time within those dates.

Sign up and donate HERE.