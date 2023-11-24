EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony for 2024 Set

The ceremony will celebrate honorees from 2023 and 2024

It has been a long, hard road to get there but the 2024 Wall of Honor Ceremony, honoring both the Class of 2023 and the Class of 2024, is finally set.

The ceremony, honoring East Greenwich High School graduates who have gone on to success in life and can serve as an inspiration and example for current EGHS students, will be held Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m. in the East Greenwich High School Auditorium.

The 2023 inductees for this ceremony are:

RICHARD L.”RICK” WALSH III, EGHS Class of 1972 – Star football player. National Honor Society. Played football at Tufts. Graduated Suffolk Law School. Opened law office in North Kingstown and felt ethical obligation to do pro bono cases to “give back to community.” Very active member of EGHS Boosters Club. Started the Thanksgiving Alumni get-together. Received Special Recognition Award from EG Athletic Hall of Fame. Headed up his class’s 50th reunion. Helped create a scholarship fund for EGHS students with initial fund of $25,000 honoring class advisors and teachers. Practiced law for over 40 years. This award will be given posthumously – Rick died last year.

CHARLOTTE H. DUMAS, EG Academy Class of 1943 – Attended Colby College but finished her collegiate experience at Rhode Island State College (now URI) in 1947. She then worked as a bio-chemist at Harvard Medical School. During WW2 she was very active working with the US troops. In 1949 was the Service Club Director at Johnson Air Force Base in Japan. In 1952 she held the same position for the 1st Army in Germany. In 1969 she taught school in Barnesville, Ga., teaching in both all black and all white schools. Later spent 10 years teaching science in Ohio. Eventually came back to E.G. and has participated in many senior citizen activities. In 2022 she served as grand marshal for the East Greenwich Veterans Day Parade.

JEFFREY G.SANTOS, EGHS Class of 1982 –All Division in three sports. Was Suburban Division wrestling champion. Selected to R.I. All Star team. Graduated URI in 1986. Has been deeply involved in Little League, Girls Softball and Junior-Senior Tournament Team Manager. A key contributor to EGHS Athletic Complex and helped plan baseball and softball fields. Driving force for getting scoreboards for both fields. Was assistant for Cole Softball; EGLL Assistant Coach; worked clock for wrestling team and was “Voice of the Avengers” game announcer for last 10 years. Helped revive the EG Athletic Hall of Fame. Was an EGAHOF Special Recognition Award winner and has a Little League Award named for him.

ALAN F. CLARKE, EGHS Class of 1958 – Enlisted in USAF in 1961 and attended Electronic School at Keesler AFB. In 1962, he was transferred to SAC in Maine. After the service, he went joined the R.I. Pendulum production department. Later a paste-up artist. Attended RIJC (now CCRI) on the GI Bill. Graduated with 3.8 GPA and associate of arts degree. Started his own freelance business and in 1989 assisted in establishing the Block Island Times. Deeply interested in cemeteries and their history. Set up Town’s Cemetery Commission. Has published three books on Warwick’s early coastal communities and two books on EG’s history. His next project is a detailed history of Potowomut.

RODERICK W. MOORE, EGHS Class of 1982 – Foray into foreign language classes while in East Greenwich forged course in life. In 1986 graduated Brown University with high honors. Received Pushkin Award for Russian studies. Received MA in Slavic linguistics. 1987 joined Foreign Service. Served at all levels of U.S. Diplomatic Service. Was named the first ever U.S. Ambassador to Montenegro. Has received Presidential Meritorious Service Award; State Department Service Award; Career Achievement Award; Foreign Service Performance Award; Order of Montenegrin Flag; Bulgarian Service Award; Golden Laurel Branch Award. Professor at Newport Naval War College and like many of our inductees has too many awards, honors and publications to be mentioned here.

The 2024 inductees for this ceremony are:

ROBERT M. BISHOP, EGHS Class of 1962 – Talented three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball. Co-captain football, lettered four years. Matriculated at the University of Pennsylvania, played football and lacrosse. Earned BS in economics. Served a a lieutenant in USN from 1966-69. Spent next 36 years in financial planning and insurance. Was field rep for Miller’s Mutual Company. Later named regional sales manager. Earned MPA from Memphis University. A certified underwriter. Received an associate risk management degree. U.S. Sales Manager for Tru Value Hardware. Sales manager and financial consultant for Presbyterian Church of America. In retirement leads youth group trips to Philippines and Africa.

JAMES P. MARUSAK, EGHS Class of 1973 – Three-sport athlete. Led football team in tackles. Senior Class President. Attended Providence College and played on Championship Club football team. A Political Science-Russian Language double major, attended University of Friebourg. Graduated PC Magna Cum Laude in 1977. Graduated Law School at Catholic University in 1980. Worked U.S. Departments of Justice and Labor. A Municipal and Trial Lawyer he has served as Town Solicitor in several RI communities. Special to Minority of RI House. Chairman of Rhode Island Bar Association. Member of the House of Delegates. On many boards and has received citations and awards from all over. Currently partner in Gidley, Sarli & Marusak.

KEVIN M. CLEMENT, EGHS Class of 1973 – Class president. Head of Student Council. Good athlete. JC’s Outstanding Young Man 1973. Won Student Council Service Award. Letter of Commendation from National Merit Scholarship. Eagle Scout and 1973 Scout of the Year. Won Reader’s Digest Speaking Award. Accepted appointment to West Point graduating in 1977. After 23 years in Army retired as Lt. Colonel. Was special assistant to Secretary of Army. Headed Army Task Force on Extremism. On Department of Defense Anti-Terrorism Task Force. Holds master of arts in internal relations from Salve Regina. Master of Arts Summa Cum Laude from Newport Naval War College. Executive director of Immigration Institute under Department of Homeland Security. Strategic planner for Texas office of Homeland Security. Won Paul Harris Fellow Award and Galkin Education Award. Distinguished Service Award recipient and Order of St. George recipient. Again publications, awards and more than able to report here.

After next spring there will be some changes coming to The East Greenwich Wall of Honor. Bob Houghtaling, Wall of Honor chairman and a long-time hard working and loyal committee member is stepping down. Nominating Chairman Bruce Mastracchio is also leaving his post but will stay on as an advisor. He is in the process of talking to several interested parties who would like to take over the project, which started in 2008.

Shout outs are due to former Gov. Donald Carcieri and his family, who sponsor the event, which consists of a ceremony with speeches by the honorees in the school auditorium, followed by a collation in the school cafeteria catered by Wild Harvest of East Greenwich. The event is free of charge.

Thanks also to EGHS art teacher Deana Agresti and Karen Champagne, who put out the programs for the ceremony, and to the East Greenwich High School custodial staff, which lends a big hand to setting up and taking down before and after the event.

The EGHS Wall of Honor Committee would like to see more women nominated. As it happens, many seemingly obvious candidates for the Wall – both men and women – have turned down the honor. However, any graduate who has gone on to a successful life and can serve as an example to current students is encouraged to contact us. We also look for a variety of occupations.

For further information or details, contact Bruce R. Mastracchio at (401) 885-3160 or [email protected].