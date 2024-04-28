EG Baseball: 3-2 Win Over North Providence

Above: Sean Giannelli threw 111 pitches in his win. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avengers were looking for their third straight win at home when the Cougars of North Providence came to town on (4/24/24).

The cool, windy spring weather was put aside when the Avengers won this one 3 to 2. The bright spot in the weather came when a beautiful rainbow appeared over the trees in right field.

There is not much to say about the game itself. The Avengers struck quickly with 2 runs in the first. They added 2 more, one in the third and one more in the fourth.

The Cougars would put one on the board in the fifth and another in the seventh, for their only 2 runs.

Sean Giannelli started for EG and went six plus innings for the win. He was relieved in the seventh by Winslow Klika who put this in the win collum using only eight pitches.

The men in maroon would go on to win at East Providence on (4/26/24) with a score of 6 to 4.

Next up for the Avengers is a home game Tuesday 4/30 against Ponaganset.

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.