EG Lacrosse: 24-6 Loss to Unbeaten La Salle

Above: Ben Jackson may be down, but he’s not out. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

You know it’s been a rough game when you take over 1,500 shots of a Lacrosse match, and you have a hard time finding six of the home team.

That’s what happened in Wednesday night’s (5/8/24) match with the La Salle Rams. La Salle walked away with this one 24 to 6, but that score doesn’t tell the whole story.

The score at the end of the first half was 20 to 1 and if La Salle didn’t bring in their second or third line in the second half, the score could have been double that.

The public vs. private school athletics debate will go on forever. Until RIIL steps up and does something to level the playing field, you will continue to see scores like this.

So, I’m not going into the fine points of last night’s game. The Avengers played their hearts out, but when you’re playing a team that shouldn’t be in your league, you chalk it up to a learning experience.

I must give a big shout-out to goalie #20 Ben Jackson. If not for some terrific saves and giving 100 percent, the score would have been much higher. And he’s only a freshman to boot.

Next up for the Avengers is Moses Brown Monday, May 13, at home.