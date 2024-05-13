Girls LAX: 2 Wins, 1 Loss After Busy Week

Above: Ella Mercurio makes a high save (5/9/24). Photo by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

The East Greenwich Girls Lacrosse team and their fans rode a rollercoaster of highs and lows this past week. They had a grueling three-game schedule and ended with two wins and a loss. It all began on Monday with a thrilling come-from-behind victory against La Salle in Providence. In a nail-biting finish, freshman Ava Halvorsen’s clutch 8-meter goal secured the win for the Avengers, showcasing the team’s collective effort and resilience. Halvorsen and senior Lexie Kavanagh were interviewed post-game, and WPRI highlighted Halvorsen’s patient final shot and junior Catherine Sprague’s spectacular crease roll goal, adding to the excitement of the win.

The team’s momentum took a hit when they faced the Prout Crusaders on Thursday for their second matchup of the season. Despite their confidence from a previous win against Prout, the Avengers struggled to gain possession in the first half. Prout’s dominance on the draw and relentless offensive pressure resulted in a challenging half for EG, with Prout leading 8-2 at halftime. Although the Avengers fought back in the second half, adding more points to the board, they couldn’t match Prout’s offensive firepower. The final score was Prout 14, EG 4, marking a tough loss and breaking a five-game winning streak. Juniors Catherine Sprague and Maeve Kiernan, freshman Amaya Gomez, and senior captain Julia Moore all scored for EG.

With no time to dwell on the defeat, the Avengers faced an improved Lincoln School squad on Friday. While their draw control initially struggled, EG adapted by gaining possession from turnovers made on both offense and defense. The team ended the first half with a narrow lead of 7-5. EG goals were scored by sophomore Lindsey Rowe (2) freshman Tessa Charello-Ingegneri (3) and one a piece from freshman Courtney Cavanaugh and Halvorsen. Freshman Mia Berte’s draw control provided the Avengers with momentum in the second half, but it did not thwart Lincoln’s comeback efforts. EG goals in the second half were scored by sophomore Lindsey Ziady, Cavanaugh and Moore. The game was tied 10-10 as time expired, forcing overtime. In OT, Berte’s continued tenacity at the draw provided EG with possession, and after several shot attempts by different shooters, once again, it was Halvorsen who secured the win for the team.

Now, the Avengers have a couple of days to rest before facing the undefeated Moses Brown Quakers in Providence on Tuesday. Despite the challenging ending to the week, the team remains focused and determined as they prepare to take on the 2023 Division 1 champions. After the MB game, the girls will be celebrating their seniors at Thursday night’s matchup at home against South Kingstown. Come ride the rollercoaster with this tremendous group of lacrosse players!

Tommy Sprague lives in East Greenwich. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s a lot of fun!