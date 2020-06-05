EGHS Senior Pride

By Suraj Sait

Two days. That’s all that stands between us seniors and graduation. With school ending nearly a week ago, many seniors have found themselves distracted by other tasks. But a select few, nearly 60 in number, still mustered the courage to ward off senioritis one last time, filling out a Google Form with one question: What are you most proud of?

Check out the responses below!

Elizabeth Loiselle: “Winning the field hockey championship with all of my friends.”

Sepehr Raissi: “Going D1 in the sport I play while focusing on my academics.”

Ryan Fish: “I found my best friends through hating school and skipping class.”

Joe Kulik: “Becoming more confident in myself.”

Josh Petteruti: “Captain of the football team.”

Codey Thereault: “My ability to stay with the right crowd through all four years of high school.”

Ana Karabots: “Passing AP physics.”

Jack Euston: “Earning a Private Pilot License.”

Anthony Purcell: “I’m proud that I’ve said yes to the opportunities I’ve had available to me– for example, I’m proud I did International Idol and Airband.”

Charlotte Butterfield: “Being on Junior Prom Committee.”

Maleela Hong: “I am proud of having found my true passions in life and the person I have become.”

Owen Hirshorn: “Helping to lead FBLA [Future Business Leaders of America] over the past two years and being able to help out all of the people (60+) in our chapter.”

Brant Wei: “Winning 1st place in political science at the 2018 FBLA National Competition.”

Tyler Caroppoli: “I’m proud of my teachers for helping me get to where I am today.”

Carly Stange: “Making friends that I will cherish for the rest of my life :).”

Sabrina Neimark: “I am most proud of being one of the captains on the field hockey state championship team this year. I am also proud of having been on class council all four years, and as a result I was able to help plan many events for our class.”

Elizabeth Amelotte: “My time on the Avenger Sailing team. I was a two-time captain, helped restore our entire fleet of boats, and qualified for the Herreshoff Women’s New England Championship in 2019.”

Tarek Bash: “The friends that I’ve made.”

Adam Richard: “Being me.”

Tyghe Healy: “Being able to connect, and form relationships with almost everyone. Being a part of the greatest football team to ever go through EGHS, and being able to showcase my baseball talent and get a Division 1 scholarship.”

Stasha Roskowski: “I am most proud of my involvement in musical performances and productions throughout my four years of high school. I was able to participate in multiple talent shows, musicals, and cabarets and I was even able to host cabaret my senior year.”

Andrealis Pena: “Everything I did in EG High School.”

Olivia Beaudoin: “I’m most proud of our class for handling this difficult situation with grace.”

Eliana Pisaturo: “Making it through all four years.”

Kate Butziger: “Athletics.”

Rachel Rowey: “Becoming an independent learner.”

Bryn Shunney: “I am most proud of what I accomplished during my senior project at the RI Food Bank. I am glad that I was able to educate myself and others on issues of food scarcity around the state.”

Nicholas Pomeroy: “Making the Senior All-State Jazz Band.”

Lauren McCrystal: “Getting the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.”

Mary Ingersoll: “I’m just proud that I survived.”

Charlotte Pearson: “Getting into college.”

Ana Caliri: “Winning Cross Country States with my team in 2019.”

Lily Mollicone: “I’m most proud of myself for sticking with theater all four years of high school, and earning a lead role in EG’s production of Cinderella my senior year.”

Catherine Zarrella: “The effort I put into my extracurricular activities to make them as inclusive and enjoyable for everyone. These activities consist of drama, unified volleyball and softball.”

Kevin Diorio: “The friendships I have made and always trying my best in every class so I receive straight A’s.”

Hayato Suzuki: “I learned a lot of English skills in 4 years.”

Josh Howard: “Being a pothead and still being smarter than half the kids in the grade.”

Noelle Salisbury: “Finding the courage to pursue my passion in the arts.”

Morgan Prior: “Throughout middle school and Freshman year I could not get through a presentation without my voice breaking because I was just so nervous. I’ve done so much public speaking in high school (some great, some not so great) that it doesn’t faze me anymore. So in short, I am most proud of how far my public speaking ability and comfort-level have come.”

Jack Holmgren: “Building the EG Model UN community.”

Roman Gloria: “Winning the State Championship in basketball.”

Pedro Alvarez/Mamba: “Definitely has to be standing out at EG and owning it then graduating 💪🏾.”

Jacob Hack: “I am most proud of being able to graduate from this school and getting to know all the amazing people that go to the school.”

Laura Bernard-Sasges: “Earning the Seal of Biliteracy in French and Spanish even though I wasn’t able to take Spanish this year.”

Ada Oancea: “Getting into college and getting a scholarship.”

Caroline Hollingsworth: “I’m most proud of the person I’ve become. When I was a freshman, I did not know much about myself and did not have much confidence. Throughout high school I was challenged in many ways: I lost friends, got new ones, traveled, met all different kinds of people from all over the country and world, and I was given many different responsibilities. I have been broken down and built back up and I am now proud of the person I am. I have become more kind and forgiving, but also more confident and strong.”

Elizabeth Stitt: “I am most proud of my Entrepreneurship Capstone pitch.”

Matthew Tactacan: “I’m most proud of making friends without sacrificing my character.”

Kavana Girish: “I am proud of the amount of positive mental growth I have made over the last four years. Compared to my freshman-year self, I am excited to say that I am a much more confident, bold, and self-assured friend and peer.”

Justin Chen: “I am most proud of my past, how far I have come, and the obstacles I have and will overcome.”

Zach Kaplan: “Definitely doing drama my senior year. Drama was very far out of my comfort zone at first but I loved the entire experience.”

Oscar Clement: “Fundraising the full cost of my service trip to China during my sophomore year.”

Allison Smith: “Winning Airband this year.”

Sophie Johnson: “Winning State Champs for D2 Girls Volleyball both junior and senior year.”

Talin Calikyan: “Coming out of my shell and learning to be confident with what I say.”

Maaike Calvin: “Making friends with so many wonderful people.”

Alan Zhang: “D2 Tennis Champs My Junior Year.”

Eva Bianco: “How I feel like I’ve come out of my shell.”