EG Real Estate: 9 New & 12 Open

Above: 94 Division St. (Listed by Dean Benjamin)

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 4/5/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

532 Shippeetown Road, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. Listed by Justin Mandese.

94 Division Street, Historic/Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,015,000. Listed by Dean Benjamin.

25 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $839,900. Listed by Allen Gammons.

62 Phillips Road, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $725,000. Listed by Lisa Goulet.

46 Lafayette Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000. Listed by The Phipps Team.

65 Bayberry Lane, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $549,900. Listed by Sara Whitney.

81 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $519,900. Listed by Rachel Levendusky.

*5804 Post Road #4, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $289,900. Listed by Michael McMahon.

31 Queen Street, Three Family, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $799,900. Listed by Donna Conway.

SOLDS

66 Wanton Shippee Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $545,000. Listed by Jodie Neville.

38 Greene Street #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $462,000. Listed by Liz Kettelle.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.