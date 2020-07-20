EG Police Sergeant Dies After Parachute Jump

East Greenwich Police Sergeant Christopher Callan died Saturday morning after a skydiving trip went awry in Danielson, Conn. According to Connecticut state police, Callan sustained a “rough landing” while parachuting and was taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, Conn., where he was pronounced dead. No other details have been released.

Callan had been a member of the EGPD for 15 years. He lived in East Greenwich with his wife and three children.

A number of people wrote to express their condolences on the EG Police Officers IBPO Local #472 Facebook page over the weekend. Here are just a few of the comments:

“My deepest sympathies to Sgt. Callan’s family and to the EGPD police department. He was a nice man and a valuable member of both the town and the department.” – Town Councilor Renu Englehart “This is heartbreaking. He was such a nice guy. :*(.” – Joann Joseph

“R.I.P. Chris. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends at EGPD.” – Steve Branch, EGPD retired

“The Callan family, the EGPD, the town, the state, the country, and all of us humans lost a good one today. RIP Sgt. Christopher Callan, You will be missed but ALWAYS remembered.” – Brian Patrick