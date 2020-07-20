EG Police Sergeant Dies After Parachute Jump

East Greenwich Police Sergeant Christopher Callan died Saturday morning after a skydiving trip went awry in Danielson, Conn. According to Connecticut state police, Callan sustained a “rough landing” while parachuting and was taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, Conn., where he was pronounced dead. No other details have been released.
Callan had been a member of the EGPD for 15 years. He lived in East Greenwich with his wife and three children.
A number of people wrote to express their condolences on the EG Police Officers IBPO Local #472 Facebook page over the weekend. Here are just a few of the comments:
“My deepest sympathies to Sgt. Callan’s family and to the EGPD police department. He was a nice man and a valuable member of both the town and the department.” – Town Councilor Renu Englehart
“This is heartbreaking. He was such a nice guy. :*(.” – Joann Joseph
“R.I.P. Chris. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends at EGPD.” – Steve Branch, EGPD retired
“The Callan family, the EGPD, the town, the state, the country, and all of us humans lost a good one today. RIP Sgt. Christopher Callan, You will be missed but ALWAYS remembered.” – Brian Patrick
“Chris was such a great friend to my family. His compassion, wit and empathy will be missed by the EGPD and our community. His service to our town and country will not be forgotten. We will miss him. Rest In Peace friend.” – Cathy Black