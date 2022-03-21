EG Man Killed in 3/17 Mass. Car Accident Identified

Massachusetts State Police identified the man who died in a car accident on Route 95 Thursday, March 17, as Benjamin Galiatsatos, 27, of East Greenwich.

According to the state police, Galiatsatos was heading south in Foxborough, Mass., when his car went off the road on the left and hit a guardrail and overturned around Thursday morning. He was dead by the time Massachusetts police, fire and EMS units arrived at around 9:25 a.m.

He was driving a Honda Accord.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Troopers were assisted on scene by Foxborough Fire and Massachusetts DOT.