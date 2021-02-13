EG Eats: TBK’s Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom risotto is a wonderful comfort dish for winter. Plus, it seems that most people order risotto out since they feel it might be difficult to make. So for everyone missing dining out, you can enjoy a restaurant favorite at home. Don’t be afraid – it’s not hard and the effort is well worth it! – From Taste Buds Kitchen

Mushroom Risotto

4 T unsalted butter, divided

2 T olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

8 ounces mushrooms chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 C arborio rice

2/3 C dry white wine

3 1/2 C vegetable broth

2/3 C frozen peas

2/3 C parmesan, grated

drizzle truffle oil

1/2 t salt & pepper or to taste

In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt half of the butter, then add olive oil. Add the onions and a pinch of salt and sauté until onions are tender about 2 minutes. Salt will help soften and release moisture from the onions. Add mushrooms and garlic. Sauté until the mushrooms are tender and the juices evaporate about 5 minutes.

Stir in the rice and let it toast for a few minutes. Add the wine; cook until the liquid is absorbed, stirring often, about 2 minutes.

Add 1 cup of warm vegetable stock, turn the heat down to medium-low and simmer until the liquid is absorbed, stirring often, about 3 minutes. Continue to cook until the rice is just tender and the mixture is creamy, adding more broth by cupfuls and stirring often, about 25 to 30 minutes. Allow the risotto to sit in the saucepan for 5 minutes after cooking to blend the flavors and thicken the mixture.

Once the rice is cooked and the texture is creamy and thick, stir in the peas, parmesan cheese and remaining butter. Season with salt and pepper. After plating, drizzle with truffle oil. Enjoy!

TBK TIP: This recipe makes very generous portions. Feel free to save the remaining risotto for leftovers!