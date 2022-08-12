EG Eats: The High Five Cocktail

When we decided to hold a fundraiser birthday party to celebrate EG News’s five years as a nonprofit community news website, we knew we wanted a signature cocktail so we went to Jason Kindness from Kai Bar (and Slice, the pizza place), knowing he would create something delicious. He came up with the High Five – and there will be a Low Five (nonalcoholic ) version as well. Jason will be on hand at our event Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Varnum Armory. The $25 ticket price will get you cocktails, beer, wine, and yummy small plates from a variety of local eateries! You can find out more and buy tickets HERE (or send a check for the number of tickets you want to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818).

Here’s a video of Jason making the High Five, with the recipe below:

Recipe:

1 1/2 oz. cucumber vodka

1 1/2 oz. fresh watermelon puree

1/2 oz. Aperol

1/2 oz. citrus blend (Jason uses a combination of fresh lemon, lime and orange juices with a tad of sugar but lemon-only works too)

Fresh mint leaves

Mint sprig and small watermelon wedge for garnish

– Place the first five ingredients in a cocktail shaker (a glass will do if you do not have a shaker), add some ice, and shake vigorously (or stir).

– Strain into a cocktail glass and add fresh ice.

– Garnish with the mint sprig (Jason slaps his hands together with the mint sprig between to open up the aroma) and watermelon wedge.

Enjoy!

Hope to see you at EG’s Birthday Bash!