EG Eats: Rasa’s ‘Main Rush’ Cocktail

Above: Rasa’s ‘Main Rush’
Rasa (149 Main Street) is excited to be serving Cauliflower 65 at EG News’ fundraiser and birthday party celebrating five years of community roots on Thursday, September 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Varnum Armory.
With this dish, Rasa will join more than two dozen EG restaurants and businesses with donations to benefit East Greenwich News, a non-profit local, independent news organization. For $25 per ticket, attendees will get food, beverages (beer, wine, and Kai’s “High 5” cocktail), and music. Raffle tickets will be sold on site for chances to take home from over two dozen prizes cultivated from around the Ocean State. See all participating businesses and restaurants, and buy a ticket HERE. Or, if you prefer, drop off or mail your order: (EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818/ATTN: Birthday Bash). Tickets will be on sale at the door as long as we haven’t reached capacity — so best to plan ahead and buy now!
Rasa shares here a demonstration and recipe for their own refreshing cocktail, Main Rush, which pairs very well with delectable Indian cuisine:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/bSGygRxFU60
Main Rush
- 1.5 oz Bacardi Coconut Rum
- 0.5 oz French Brandy
- 0.5 oz Pineapple Liqueur
- 1.5 oz Mango Juice
- 0.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Coco Syrup
- 2 dashes Spice Bitters
To make:
1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice cubes, shake vigorously to combine and chill.
2. Serve over ice.
