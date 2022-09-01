EG Eats: Rasa’s ‘Main Rush’ Cocktail

Above: Rasa’s ‘Main Rush’

With this dish, Rasa will join more than two dozen EG restaurants and businesses with donations to benefit East Greenwich News, a non-profit local, independent news organization. For $25 per ticket, attendees will get food, beverages (beer, wine, and Kai’s “High 5” cocktail), and music. Raffle tickets will be sold on site for chances to take home from over two dozen prizes cultivated from around the Ocean State. See all participating businesses and restaurants, and buy a ticket. Or, if you prefer, drop off or mail your order: (EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818/ATTN: Birthday Bash). Tickets will be on sale at the door as long as we haven’t reached capacity — so best to plan ahead and buy now!