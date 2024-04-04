Buzz on Business: Hometown Poke & Mimi’s Cafe to Open

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Main Street is getting a poke restaurant – Hometown Poke at 37 Main Street (next to the old Post Office building). What is poke (pronounced po-kay), you ask? It’s Hawaiian for “to slice” and poke bowls include diced raw fish tossed in sauce, with accompaniments like avocado, cucumbers, scallions, and toasted sesame seeds.

Co-owner Tiffany Ting told the Town Council at their March 25 meeting that they own Hometown Poke in Providence. The EG version will have 18 seats and they plan to be open for lunch and dinner, closing by 9 p.m. The council approved their beer-and-wine license application but the license won’t be issued until their overall application is complete. The space is under renovation but Ting said they hope to open within weeks.

The South County Trail food scene continues to expand with the arrival later this spring of Mimi’s Cafe at 1855 South County Trail (just north of Middle Road, formerly Blaze Pizza). David Card, one of the owners, operates Gigi’s Scoops right next door with his wife, Gianna. When the Mimi’s space became available, he took it and enlisted partner Noel Abi Kharma, who has food service experience. Gigi’s is named for Gianna; Mimi’s is named for Abi Kharma’s daughter.

The plan for the cafe is to serve breakfast and lunch six days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Tuesdays). Gigi’s just opened for the season two weeks ago. The hours are 2 to 9 p.m., expanding to noon to 10 p.m. once school is out.