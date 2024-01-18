Buzz on Business: Drip Coffee to Reopen ‘Within 30 Days’

Above: Drip Coffee House when it opened in 2022.

Drip Coffee House had been open for about a year and a half, with many customers already using it as their “regular” coffee shop, when an after-hours fire broke out last August, While the fire was put out pretty quickly, the wider damage – from water and smoke – was done and a complete gut renovation was needed.

Five months later, Drip co-owner Steve Mignanelli said they are getting close to being able to reopen. The other owner is Sarah Grillo.

“It’s going really well,” he said in a phone interview this week. “We’re very excited to get reopened.”

The exact cause of the fire – electrical wiring or the espresso machine – is still being worked out by insurance companies, Mignanelli said.

The Drip Coffee building, at 2725 South County Trail, sits in front of a larger building that houses Go Play, a children’s indoor play space. Fortunately, the fire was contained to just the one building.

The owners got a liquor license when they first were opening but they hadn’t yet been using it at the time of the fire. Mignanelli said they are “looking to use it” now.