Buzz on Business: The Corner House & Pasta Patch 2.0

Above: Ordering at The Corner House Deli on Post Road in Warwick.

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

As owner of The Shanty, Kara Sheridan watched as the nearby building on the corner of Masthead Drive and Post Road kept coming up for sale. A buyer would try a restaurant of some kind, then abandon the effort and put the building back up for sale.

When it happened again two years ago, Sheridan wanted to buy it but with a newborn at home, she thought that would be lunacy. Still, she was bummed the building was gone – again. But the new place was open for only a couple of months when that owner too decided they wanted out. By then, the newborn was a year old, life was a bit more manageable, and Sheridan grabbed it.

She opened The Corner House Deli at 3880 Post Road last June, focusing on prepared foods, sandwiches and desserts.

“I love prepared foods and, with a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, the daytime hours are so much better,” Sheridan said.

They open at 8 a.m., with breakfast sandwiches, bagels, and burritos on offer, along with coffee from TLC Roasters in Wakefield. Lunch offerings include Banh Mi Pulled Pork, Chicken Shawarma, Reuben, a vegan Beet Reuben, as well as more classic sandwiches (hot meatball, BLT, Italian grinder) and paninis

The sandwiches can be made using a gluten free roll.

They also sell a number of desserts, made by EG’s own Cakes by Isabel, who also provides the desserts at the Shanty. And they have other specialty provisions for sale, and fresh pastas.

Sheridan said she is still tinkering with what’s on offer – ”a lot of trial and error in the first year,” she noted.

One challenge has been making sure people know they are there. Invariably, once someone comes in, she said, they are happily surprised with the look and feel of the place. While they do a lot of takeout business, they have some indoor seating and a generous deck for outdoor seating when the weather warms up.

The Corner House, 3880 Post Road (corner of Masthead Drive), Warwick; open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 to 3 Sundays; (401) 471-7395.

Pasta Patch has been a little gem of a takeout spot for decades now, saving many a busy person when it comes to a last-minute dinner or providing a ready-to-cook meal for a friend in need. You really felt like you were eating, if not your grandmother’s cooking, someone’s grandma’s cooking! Maybe that’s because you could see a grandma or two back in the kitchen, putting together containers of eggplant parm or lasagne or one of their unbaked pizzas.

So, news that the venerable business had changed hands caused a bit of worry. But the good news is the old favorites are still there, including the women in the kitchen. They have spiffed up the front a bit – with clean white tile on the walls and new display cases – not a huge surprise, since the new owner is TJ Martucci, who owns the Trap and Safehouse right next door.

The refurbished Pasta Patch opened in January, after just a one-week closure. In addition to prepared pastas, they sell fresh pasta, soups, sauces and ready-to-bake pizzas. They plan to add prepared sandwiches to the menu in coming weeks.

Pasta Patch, 183 Old Forge Road; open 9 to 6 p.m. seven days a week; (401) 884-1234.