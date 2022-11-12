EG Eats: Taste Buds Kitchen’s Gluten-Free Coconut Macaroons

It’s never too early in the holiday season to think about baking and sweet treats. This is especially true when in the kitchen with Ann Wiard, Owner of Taste Buds Kitchen.
Taste Buds Kitchen, in the “Old Benny’s Plaza” (5600 Post Road), is a “kid’s kitchen by day and an adult kitchen at night.” Host of cooking classes, birthday parties, and camps for kids, as well as adult date-nights, groups, family and BYOB events, Taste Buds Kitchen is truly designed for cooks of all ages, interest and abilities. Classes and events regularly accommodate those with food allergies including those that are nut-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan.
From Ann: “These delicious and chewy coconut macaroons are a quick and easy dessert that is sure to impress. Not only are they delicious, but they are a great addition to your holiday cookie displays as they are naturally gluten-free. Easy, delicious and festive. Enjoy!”
Gluten-Free Coconut Macaroons
- 2 1/4 C shredded coconut
- 4 1/2 tsp cornstarch
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3 egg whites
- 1/4 C + 2 Tbs sugar
- 3/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 3/4 C chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 tsp unsalted butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, mix together coconut, cornstarch and salt.
- In a separate bowl either, by hand or with an electric mixer, whisk together egg whites, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the egg white mixture to the coconut mixture. Stir well and let sit for 5 minutes for the coconut to re-hydrate within the batter.
- Use a mini cupcake scoop to place macaroon batter onto prepared backing sheet. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown on bottom.
- While macaroons bake, melt the chocolate by microwaving chocolate chips and butter in 20 second intervals, stirring well after each internal.
- Remove macaroons from oven and cool completely. Dip bottom of each macaroon in melted chocolate or drizzle on top. Let chocolate cool to harden. Enjoy!
