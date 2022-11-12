EG Eats: Taste Buds Kitchen’s Gluten-Free Coconut Macaroons

It’s never too early in the holiday season to think about baking and sweet treats. This is especially true when in the kitchen with Ann Wiard, Owner of Taste Buds Kitchen.

Taste Buds Kitchen, in the “Old Benny’s Plaza” (5600 Post Road), is a “kid’s kitchen by day and an adult kitchen at night.” Host of cooking classes, birthday parties, and camps for kids, as well as adult date-nights, groups, family and BYOB events, Taste Buds Kitchen is truly designed for cooks of all ages, interest and abilities. Classes and events regularly accommodate those with food allergies including those that are nut-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan.

From Ann: “These delicious and chewy coconut macaroons are a quick and easy dessert that is sure to impress. Not only are they delicious, but they are a great addition to your holiday cookie displays as they are naturally gluten-free. Easy, delicious and festive. Enjoy!”

Gluten-Free Coconut Macaroons

(Makes 18)

Ingredients:

2 1/4 C shredded coconut

4 1/2 tsp cornstarch

1/4 tsp salt

3 egg whites

1/4 C + 2 Tbs sugar

3/4 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 C chocolate chips

1 1/2 tsp unsalted butter

Directions: