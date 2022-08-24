EG Eats: 2 From County Seat Restaurant & Lounge

As we near the EG News celebration of five-years as a 501(c)3 non-profit, independent news organization (our birthday party), we have reached out to many local restaurants and businesses for support in our fundraising event. One that enthusiastically jumped in to participate was the very newly-opened The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge on 50 Main Street, and we’re thrilled for more EG foodies to be able to see what they’re serving up. Reader reviews have recently come in, raving about their white pizza and scallops and wondering if we had shared anything about this new Main Street restaurant with excellent service and a great vibe. While we wrote of their opening back in June (HERE), here’s a chance to easily recreate two of their delicious menu items while at home — and enjoy the second while in attendance at our event in September:
Salmon Poke Lettuce Wraps
To make three wraps (one serving):
- 6 oz sushi-grade salmon
- 3 oz of all other ingredients: honey, gluten-free soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, sambal oelek (an Indonesian chile paste), minced garlic, scallions, red onion, red wine vinegar, and generous pinches of:sugar, salt, ground black pepper
- For garnishes: diced avocado, oranges, scallions, black and white sesame seeds.
Housemade Bratwurst Crostini
- 1 French bread baguette, lightly toasted (for crostini points)
- Thinly sliced bratwurst
- Thinly sliced cheddar cheese
- Pickle slices
- For garnishes: whole grain mustard and pickled onion (see above for recipe)
- For this one, you’ll have to pick up a favorite bratwurst from your favorite local grocer as County Seat makes theirs in-house.
- Starting with the lightly toasted crostini toasts, add a thin slice of cheddar cheese then top with a diagonally-sliced bratwurst to cover the crostini.
- Layer with a pickle slices and a small dollop of whole grain mustard, then garnish with pickled onion.
- Enjoy!
