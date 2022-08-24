EG Eats: 2 From County Seat Restaurant & Lounge

As we near the EG News celebration of five-years as a 501(c)3 non-profit, independent news organization (our birthday party), we have reached out to many local restaurants and businesses for support in our fundraising event. One that enthusiastically jumped in to participate was the very newly-opened The County Seat Restaurant & Lounge on 50 Main Street, and we’re thrilled for more EG foodies to be able to see what they’re serving up. Reader reviews have recently come in, raving about their white pizza and scallops and wondering if we had shared anything about this new Main Street restaurant with excellent service and a great vibe. While we wrote of their opening back in June (HERE), here’s a chance to easily recreate two of their delicious menu items while at home — and enjoy the second while in attendance at our event in September:

Salmon Poke Lettuce Wraps

(Gluten Free)

To make three wraps (one serving):

6 oz sushi-grade salmon

3 oz of all other ingredients: honey, gluten-free soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, sambal oelek (an Indonesian chile paste), minced garlic, scallions, red onion, red wine vinegar, and generous pinches of:sugar, salt, ground black pepper

For garnishes: diced avocado, oranges, scallions, black and white sesame seeds.

1. Dice the salmon in small cubes and marinate in the soy-sesame vinaigrette for a few hours. 2. While that marinates, make the vinaigrette: Mix honey, gluten-free soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, sambal oelek, minced garlic, and scallions to taste. Save any extra in the fridge for future recipes. 3. Next, prepare pickled red onion: combine thinly sliced red onion, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper and let simmer on the stovetop for 10 minutes. Chill in fridge for at least 30 minutes. 4. Assemble according to the picture above, using romaine hearts as the base. Add marinated salmon, orange, avocado, cucumber, which were finely diced, and pickled red onion. Top with black and white sesame seeds.

Housemade Bratwurst Crostini

1 French bread baguette, lightly toasted (for crostini points)

Thinly sliced bratwurst

Thinly sliced cheddar cheese

Pickle slices

For garnishes: whole grain mustard and pickled onion (see above for recipe)