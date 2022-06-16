EG Eats: Providence Oyster Bar’s Braised Littlenecks & Beans

Providence Oyster Bar opened this spring at 5707 Post Road in EG by Atwells Group Hospitality Management, purveyors of six other Rhode Island eateries, and has quickly delighted crowds with popular seafood menus items from shucked oysters to sushi and ocean-fresh lobster.
Learn how to make a fan-favorite, “RI Braised Littlenecks & Beans” from the dinner menu, here:
RI Braised Littlenecks & Beans
- 24 littleneck clams (washed and soaked in water for 20 minutes)
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon diced shallot
- 1 rib celery chopped
- 1 cup clam broth
- 1 cup white wine, Sauvignon Blanc preferred
- 1 chorizo sausage cut into chunks
- 1 can cannellini beans (rinsed)
- 1/4 stick of butter
- oil to coat pan
- 1/4 bunch parsley chopped
- In a medium stock pot over medium high heat, heat up oil, add garlic, shallots and celery. Cook until tender, add the chorizo sausage and cook for two minutes, add the littlenecks, clam broth and white wine, cover and cook for 12-15 minutes on medium heat.
- When clams are open, add the parsley and butter, mix gently to coat all clams. arrange in a bowl or plate individually (6 clams per bowl).
- Serve with crusty Italian bread.
