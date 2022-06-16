EG Eats: Providence Oyster Bar’s Braised Littlenecks & Beans

Providence Oyster Bar opened this spring at 5707 Post Road in EG by Atwells Group Hospitality Management, purveyors of six other Rhode Island eateries, and has quickly delighted crowds with popular seafood menus items from shucked oysters to sushi and ocean-fresh lobster.

Learn how to make a fan-favorite, “RI Braised Littlenecks & Beans” from the dinner menu, here: