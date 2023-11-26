EG Calendar: Town Council, Zoning & HDC Meetings

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, November 27

Town Council meeting – Much of the agenda is taken up with annual alcohol and victualling license renewals. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, November 28



Zoning Board meeting – The agenda lists three applicants; you can find it (with the Zoom link) HERE. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Forgotten Frenchtown: 10 Places Where History is Hiding – Did you know there was once a textile mill, a Catholic seminary and, during WW2, a Marine combat training camp in rural Frenchtown? At this Tuesday session, historian Matt Carcieri will reveal “10 places where history is hiding” in the area west of Route 2. Matt has found archival photographs to illustrate his program, which is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. We’ll meet at the New England Wireless & Steam Museum, 1300 Frenchtown Rd. The program begins at 7 p.m. It is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Wednesday, November 29

Historic District Commission meeting – The agenda lists six applicants, five residential and one commercial. You can find the agenda and the Zoom link HERE. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 1

Walk thru Wildwoods – Gather friends and family for two illuminated evenings at Wildwood – holiday shop from unique Rhode Island businesses and creators, pick out fresh cut-trees, greens, ornaments, gifts, and other holiday essentials, enjoy delicious food & seasonal alcoholic/non-alcoholic sips including hot cocoa by the fire, walk festive tree-lined pathways of decorative light displays and joyful scenes “through the wildwoods” – and more! Visit the event page for full details: each night is unique to the vendors available and activities taking place. (For instance – Santa visits Saturday, December 2nd between 4:30pm-6:30pm!) EVENT PAGE

Saturday, December 2

Walk thru Wildwoods – Gather friends and family for night two at Wildwood – holiday shop from unique Rhode Island businesses and creators, pick out fresh cut-trees, greens, ornaments, gifts, and other holiday essentials, enjoy delicious food & seasonal alcoholic/non-alcoholic sips including hot cocoa by the fire, walk festive tree-lined pathways of decorative light displays and joyful scenes “through the wildwoods” – and more! Santa visits Saturday between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.!). Here’s a link for more info.

Holiday Open House & Small Works Show – Scribe is hosting a holiday open house at their shop at 514 Main St. from noon to 4 p.m. Featuring guest watercolor artist Aileen Quinn. There will be refreshments, live music, complimentary keepsakes, a print raffle and 50 percent off selected holiday cards and artwork. Oh, and a surprise visitor. They will also be collecting donations for the EG Animal Protection League.

NK Community Chorus Holiday Concert ‘Simple Gifts’ – NKHS auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

NK Community Chorus Holiday Concert ‘Simple Gifts’ – NKHS auditorium at 3 p.m.

Next Week

Monday, December 4

A Lot to Learn – You are invited to learn how our community can enhance the learning experience for our children. The Town of East Greenwich is excited to be taking part in Governor McKee’s Learn 365 initiative. Those who attend will hear from committed youth, mental health experts, educators and other valuable members of the East Greenwich community. Our town has a long history of creating initiatives that support youth and their families. We know young people are our future. Programs created through Learn 365, as well as our many ongoing services, pave the way for school-age learners to succeed. Learning is not limited to the classroom. In fact, important skills are acquired through involvement with recreation programs, sports leagues, faith-based groups, parent/family trips, after school clubs, and more. The town recognizes the value of fostering a culture that is conducive to enhancing educational horizons. These horizons also include a respect for diversity, as well as searching out those previously marginalized populations for inclusion.

Tuesday, December 5

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, December 7

Sip & Shop Main Street – A number of Main Street stores and restaurants have joined forces to present an evening of discounts and refreshments. Participants include A Gracious Soul, The Current, Third Rock Emporium, Civil, The Green Door, Bags by Iris, Plant Girl Shop, Bone Appetit, Stencel Jewelers, and Welcome to Shabalot. Restaurants Downtown Tilly and Besos are offering a free appetizer with a receipt showing you purchased something from one of the shops listed. From 4 to 7 p.m.

Avenger Theater’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical – Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 7 p.m. at EGHS Auditorium, 300 Avenger Drive; $10/ticket. Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast, crew or orchestra member of the Avenger Theater program or online at avengertheater.org. Learn more on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. Come see close to 100 students perform in this production. For more details please contact: Rob Petrucci at [email protected].

Friday, December 8

Avenger Theater’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical – Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 7 p.m. at EGHS Auditorium, 300 Avenger Drive; $15/ticket ($12 if you buy in advance; $10 for students & seniors). Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast, crew or orchestra member of the Avenger Theater program or online at avengertheater.org. Learn more on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. Come see close to 100 students perform in this production. For more details please contact: Rob Petrucci at [email protected].

Saturday, December 9

Tree Lighting, Santa & Laser Show – The annual tree lighting and arrival of Santa on Main Street is adding a laser show for the second year in a row. This year, the “Holiday Extravaganza” starts at 5 p.m. with a parade down Main Street to Town Hall – all are welcome to join … come festive! At Town Hall, the St. Luke’s choir will perform some holiday music, starting at 5:30. Then, at 5:45, it’s a dazzling laser light show, the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting.

Stone Ridge Luminaria – The Stone Ridge neighborhood off Middle Road will be lighting up their properties for their 48th Annual Luminaria candlelight display, from 5 to 9 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Dec. 10). This year will feature more than 4,000 paper lanterns alongside traditional holiday decorations.

Family Crafting: Holidays around the World – As part of the Apponaug Winter Strolling Event which will be happening all around the Warwick Center for the Arts building following Warwick’s holiday parade, the WCFA classroom will be open to the public for warm refreshments and family friendly, all ages holiday crafts to make and take. No reservations required — just drop in. We’d love to see you! Free and open to all. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. For more info: [email protected] or 401-737-0010.

Avenger Theater’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical – Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 1 and 7 p.m. at EGHS Auditorium, 300 Avenger Drive; $15/ticket ($12 if you buy in advance; $10 for students & seniors). Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast, crew or orchestra member of the Avenger Theater program or online at avengertheater.org. Learn more on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. Come see close to 100 students perform in this production. For more details please contact: Rob Petrucci at [email protected].

NEWS Museum’s Annual Carol Sing – In the Meeting Hall. Treats and beverages after the Christmas Carols in the Mayes Building. 1300 Frenchtown Road. 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Avenger Theater’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical – Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? 1 p.m. at EGHS Auditorium, 300 Avenger Drive; $15/ticket ($12 if you buy in advance; $10 for students & seniors). Tickets can be purchased by contacting a cast, crew or orchestra member of the Avenger Theater program or online at avengertheater.org. Learn more on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. Come see close to 100 students perform in this production. For more details please contact: Rob Petrucci at [email protected].

Monday, December 18

East Greenwich Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC is holding its monthly meeting at Safehouse Restaurant with guest speaker R.I. Senator Jessica de la Cruz, who will be discussing the coming legislative session. Republicans and unaffiliated voters who lean right are welcome to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7. For more info, please go to www.egrtc.org.