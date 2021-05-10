EG Calendar: Town Council, HDC Meetings; Mental Health: What’s Next?

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, May 10

Town Council Meeting – The panel will consider an agreement with the City of Warwick to take EG’s residential yard waste and a change of status for the EG Land Trust. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, May 12

Mental Health: What’s Next? – Featuring speakers representing the judiciary, youth advocacy groups, and mental health professionals and coordinated by Bob Houghtaling, substance abuse coordinator for East Greenwich. The COVID crisis has stressed many of us and the intent of this initiative is to promote resilience while looking ahead to the future. All are welcome; masks and social distancing required. At Swift Community Center, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Historic District Commission Meeting – On the agenda are a number of residential applications as well as the final approval application for 11 Main Street (the old Post Office building). Find the full agenda and virtual link HERE. 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

HHNA Plant Swap – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is hosting a plant swap and you don’t have to be from the H&H neighborhood to attend. Bringing plants to share is optional. If you are looking to add to your garden, this is a great place to do it! From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Academy Field.

Looking Ahead …

Saturday, May 22

HHNA Neighborhood Yard Sale – This is NOT your usual yard sale. This is an event, with lots of individual residences in the Hill and Harbor neighborhood holding sales as well as vendors at Academy Field and food trucks in the parking lot next to the Academy Field playground. From 7 a.m. to noon. Get more information HERE.

Wednesday, May 26

The Booster Ball (Re-Booted)! – Last year’s ball was cancelled due to the global pandemic. With new regulations in place, the fundraiser is back! Leave your gowns and tuxedos at home and support the Avengers Booster Club at LineSider Brewing Company from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be beer, raffles and food trucks. Special guest entertainment by Kenny Hopkins & Friends (otherwise known as the EGHS principal)! Your $25 ticket also includes one beer of your choice. For more information, email [email protected].

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Parade – After a year hiatus, the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade is back! It steps off at 10 a.m. from Academy Field, proceeds to First Avenue, including a wreath laying ceremony at the WWI Memorial at First Avenue and Cliff Street. The parade concludes at Town Hall, with a recitation of the Gettysburg Address. The Grand Marshall is William R. McClintick, retired Navy commander and WWII veteran, who holds the title of East Greenwich’s oldest resident and retains the Boston Post Cane.

Wednesday, June 16

EG Chamber (Outdoor!) Fashion Show – Here’s a way to see fashion and once again go to an event with friends. Held on the lawn at Rocky Hill Country Day School, this fashion show is designed to help support retailers Zuzus, Therapy, Fitting Experience and Peach. Graze on main is donating stemless glasses and charcuterie. The Savory Grape, Tio Mateo’s and Silver Spoon Bakery are all contributing delicious food and drink. Jen Righi, former Fox TV News Anchor, is hosting. The show is in memory of the remarkable Lorraine Kane, Chamber board member and friend who touched all that knew her. For more information, click HERE. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Rain date June 17.