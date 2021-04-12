EG Calendar: Town Council, HDC, Avenger Theater

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Monday, April 12

Town Council meeting: The agenda includes a reinstatement of the town’s plastic bag ban, suspended in March 2020 because of the pandemic, as well as final settlement of the town’s fight with the developer of Coggeshall Farms on South Pierce Road. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, April 14

Historic District Commission meeting: A very full agenda – 13 items! – including competing plans for 11 Lion Street, a renovation proposal by an interested buyer and a demolition application from the current owner. Find the agenda, including a link to the virtual meeting, HERE.

Friday, April 16

Avenger Theater 2004-2020 Retrospective: Avenger Theater invites you to a look back at the past 16 years of EGHS musicals. 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $10; COVID-19 precautions will be followed, with audience members seated in stable groups or households and distanced. Masks are mandatory. For updates, find Avenger Theater on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. For more details, contact Rob Petrucci ([email protected]).

Saturday, April 17

Avenger Theater 2004-2020 Retrospective: Avenger Theater invites you to a look back at the past 16 years of EGHS musicals. 1 and 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10; COVID-19 precautions will be followed, with audience members seated in stable groups or households and distanced. Masks are mandatory. For updates, find Avenger Theater on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. For more details, contact Rob Petrucci ([email protected]).

Monday, April 19

Wendell Willkie, the 1940 Presidential Campaign and Rhode Island: David Amirsadri, a senior at East Greenwich High School, was born many decades after Wendell Willkie ran for president against FDR in 1940. Willkie, a progressive internationalist, would be a quaint figure in today’s Republican Party. But David argues that there were many similarities between that campaign and the 2020 race. He shows that history repeats itself, often in surprising ways. He will share his theory in an illustrated Zoom program sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. The free program is open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m. To register, go to [email protected] The Zoom contact information will be sent to you one day before the program.

Also …

Monday-Friday, April 19-23

April Art Camp: Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a day camp over April vacation. Celebrate Earth Day by creating art all week in classes including The Art of Movement, Printmaking from Nature, and much more! All materials are included. Class sizes are limited to allow for adequate social distancing, and masks and daily Covid screenings are required. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 per session ($40 for members). For further information: www.warwickcfa.org OR call 401-737-0010.

Saturday, April 24

E-Waste Recycling Event – The East Greenwich Rotary Club and the EG Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring an e-waste recycling event at New England Tech. Suggested donation is $1 per item ($10 max); pickups available April 19-23; donations of nonperishable food items for the R.I. Food Bank also accepted. To benefit the EG Tree Council. Read more HERE.

Sunday, April 25

Hill & Harbor Clean Up – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is holding a clean up from 1 to 3 p.m. starting at Academy Field. Sponsored by the Boy Scouts Troup 1 East Greenwich and open to all. Bring the family!

Sunday, April 25

2021 Imagine Walk – The Autism Project is holding a virtual Imagine Walk this year. You can register, create or join a team, and raise money to support the Autism Project. Click on the link to learn more.