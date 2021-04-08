Electronics Recycling Event Set for April 24

Donations will benefit the EG Tree Council in support of Earth Day

If you’ve got old electronics – anything with a plug – lying around at your house, now’s the time to gather them up and get ready for a electronics recycling day at New England Tech, Saturday, April 24. The event will be in conjunction with Earth Day events and is presented by the EG Rotary, Office Recycling Solutions (ORS), Cartridge World RI and the EG Chamber of Commerce.

A suggested donation of $1 per item ($10 max) will benefit the East Greenwich Tree Council as part of EarthDay.org’s Restore Our Earth Initiative. The East Greenwich Tree Council’s mission is to preserve, protect and plant trees in East Greenwich. New members are welcome. For further information, please email [email protected].

The goal is to rid our homes and businesses of all electronic waste and items that have gathered in basements and storage rooms. Local residents are invited to bring used office equipment and electrical items of all kinds (anything with an electrical cord) including computers, printers, towers, monitors, televisions, radios, cell phones and even air conditioners!

“These items will be properly handled and disposed of by Office Recycling Solutions at their Coventry facility,” said Brent Mancuso of ORS. ORS is R2 certified – all data from computers, laptops and devices is destroyed according to the R2 standard.

“We are very pleased to be working with Office Recycling Solutions, Cartridge World and the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce,” said Ron Winde, president of the East Greenwich Rotary Club. “Together, we are committed to community service and helping folks in our area get rid of electronic waste in their homes. We believe this is very beneficial to all concerned and is a good tie-in to Earth Day and the movement to help restore our Earth.”

In addition to dropping off electronic waste at New England Tech, the EG Rotary Club will be collecting donations of non-perishable food which can be dropped at R.I. Food Bank marked containers which will be placed at the East Greenwich Electronics Recycling Day site.

For more information, contact Brent Mancuso at Office Recycling Solutions, 401-580-5132 or [email protected].