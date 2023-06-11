EG Calendar: Town Council Budget Discussion & Avenger Theater Fundraiser 

Photo by Thom Blackstone

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, June 12

Town Council meeting – The panel will be discussing and possibly voting on the fiscal year 2024 budget, which starts July 1. It will also be discussing naming the softball field at EGHS for Olivia Passaretti, a junior at the school and avid softball player when she died Jan. 1, 2022. They meet in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Wednesday, June 14

Historic District Commission meeting – There are five residential projects on the agenda, on Middle Road and Lincoln, Rector, Mawney and Spring streets. The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Friday, June 16

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Sunday, June 18

Soirée in the Spotlight, In Support of EGHS Avenger Theater – Members of the Cole Drama Club and Avenger Theater are coming together for a one-night-only fundraiser to benefit the Avenger Theater drama program at East Greenwich High School. Celebrate with a stylish night of live music and songs “through the decades” featuring some of your favorite student performers. Reserve your seat now and enjoy a special evening with appetizers, desserts and mocktails. Tickets are on-sale now – seating is very limited! At Temple Torat Yisrael at 7 p.m. See more details at: https://avengertheater.org/tickets.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, June 19

EG Republican Town Committee monthly meeting – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be welcoming some of the new Rhode Island GOP leadership team as guest speakers: Chair Joe Powers, 1st Vice Chairwoman Jessica Drew Day, and 2nd Vice Chairwoman Niyoka Powell. Safehouse Restaurant, 195 Old Forge Rd., at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

School Committee meeting – The School Committee meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Friday, June 23

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Saturday, June 24

EG Pride Picnic and Music – This youth-led event started takes place at Academy Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be music and vendors and lots of rainbows. All are welcome!

Sunday, June 25

St. Luke’s Tower & Bells Centennial Celebration – St. Luke’s Church will mark the centennial of the dedication of its Goodwin Memorial Tower and Bells following the 10:15 a.m. service. A special celebration and rededication of the Tower and Bells will take place outside, in the church’s courtyard, and will include a short bell concert. Over the following month, through July 25 th, weekly bell concerts will take place on Tuesday evenings, starting at 7 p.m., and featuring both veteran and apprentice chimers. The community is invited to the Sunday celebration and to listen for the bells of St. Luke’s on those subsequent Tuesday evenings. For more information, call the Church Office at 884-4116, or check St. Luke’s website and social media platforms.